The ProShares Bitcoin Technique (BITO) ETF made historical past when it was accredited. Launched precisely one yr in the past right now, it was the primary futures-based BTC ETF in the US and garnered large consideration from the broader monetary market. As BITO celebrates its one-year birthday right now, we check out how the ETF has carried out over time and its present efficiency in comparison with when it first launched.

2 DAYS AGO