Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Stolen golf cart in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man shot over weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk after pursuit
Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a woman who was found in a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Thursday.
foxnebraska.com
Anonymously or not ... the Tri-Cities want to hear from you
TRI-CITIES, NEB. — Anonymously or not, the Tri-Cities want to hear from you. That request, whether it be a complaint or applause to the city, will be heard from their respective departments. Since 2007, the City of Kearney has tackled an abundance of cases. “5,000 cases since then," said...
foxnebraska.com
Festoon lights shine over downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island downtown area is installing new festoon lights for a change of pace. Each block that has lights contains about 600 bulbs and is in the air about 17 feet. The city says the lights will be up 24/7 after they are fully installed and ready.
1011now.com
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
foxnebraska.com
Wood River's Legacy Station to bring child care, senior center, library under one roof
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Devastated by floods just three years ago, Wood River now turns a liability into an asset as a building left vacant by the disaster may become a community center unlike any other. It’s something the community couldn’t dream of when Matt Troyer-Miller was sandbagging in...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings planning commission approves next step for 'Racino'
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Planning Commission voted to approved the zoning and conditional use permit for a new horse racing and casino structure in Hastings at Osborne Drive West and Madden Road, just north of Wal-Mart. The next step for the project is for the City Council to...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
foxnebraska.com
Department of Agriculture confirms case of avian flu in York County
YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in York County. In a news release Friday, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced another confirmed case of HPAI. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The 12th farm is a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County.
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
foxnebraska.com
Harvest wraps up year of extremes: record farm income, record expenses, and drought
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — A used combine is still an upgrade for Jason Lewis. “It'll self-adjust all your combine settings,” he said, pointing to the monitor on his new-to-him John Deere machine. Corn harvest is officially halfway complete in Nebraska and on this farm, nearing the end. “We're...
Comments / 0