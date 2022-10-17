ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Stolen golf cart in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man shot over weekend

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Anonymously or not ... the Tri-Cities want to hear from you

TRI-CITIES, NEB. — Anonymously or not, the Tri-Cities want to hear from you. That request, whether it be a complaint or applause to the city, will be heard from their respective departments. Since 2007, the City of Kearney has tackled an abundance of cases. “5,000 cases since then," said...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Festoon lights shine over downtown Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island downtown area is installing new festoon lights for a change of pace. Each block that has lights contains about 600 bulbs and is in the air about 17 feet. The city says the lights will be up 24/7 after they are fully installed and ready.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings planning commission approves next step for 'Racino'

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Planning Commission voted to approved the zoning and conditional use permit for a new horse racing and casino structure in Hastings at Osborne Drive West and Madden Road, just north of Wal-Mart. The next step for the project is for the City Council to...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Department of Agriculture confirms case of avian flu in York County

YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in York County. In a news release Friday, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced another confirmed case of HPAI. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The 12th farm is a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County.
YORK COUNTY, NE

