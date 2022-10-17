Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
The 7 Best Heated Blankets to Keep You Nice and Toasty
WITH THE leaves already turning in most parts of the northern U.S., it’s clear that summer is squarely in the rear-view. Fall is officially here, and that means cold weather is right around the corner. Most of us—unless we’re lucky enough to live in Hawaii or crazy enough to live in Florida (Kidding. We love you, Florida.)—will be dealing with winter weather soon enough. That means freeze warnings, blizzard alerts, and waking up early to shovel out the Prius. If your current stash of blankets, throws, quilts, and sherpa-lined onesies just isn’t cutting it anymore, it’s time to invest in something more. We’re talking about going electric.
Men's Health
Huckberry Is Having Its First Ever Fall Classics Sale—But It Ends in Just Two Days
All year long, Huckberry has one of the best sale sections of any online retailer, especially when it comes to men's apparel. However, the brand's best-selling items almost never get discounted. And that's exactly what makes the Fall Classics Sale so enticing: it includes 10+ of Huckberry's most popular colder weather products and drops their prices by 20-30 percent. Of course, those huge savings aren't meant to last, so the sale only goes through October 20 — just two days away. But if you're here right now, it means you made it in time to score the discounts, so get to shopping these outstanding deals while you can.
Men's Health
The Best Cocktail Kits to Buy in 2022, According to a Wine and Spirits Expert
LET'S RAISE a glass to delivery, the service that's all but gotten us through the last few years. One can get just about anything sent straight to their dwelling in 2022, from sustainably-caught seafood to grooming bundles. Among the best and most tantalizing is the cocktail kit. With drinks-to-go continuing...
Men's Health
This Artificial Christmas Pine Tree Is on Sale for 42% Off on Amazon
We don't know how we ended up here so fast, but it's officially the holiday season. You know once Halloween comes and goes it's straight to Thanksgiving, and then finally, Christmas. And if you haven't started to think about your Christmas decor, yet, you're late (imo, at least). You don't...
Spring 2023 Trend: Shine
For the spring 2023 season, there was no shortage of shiny embellishments and metallic materials. Designers went from oversize sequins resembling fish scales, part of the “Little Mermaid” underwater fantasy trend, to gold and silver monochromatic dressing exuding a year-round holiday spirit. The glam festive factor reached an all-time high at Valentino where allover sequined looks served as reminders of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s red carpet “Midas touch,” exemplified in a stunning emerald green sequined cape dress. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: ShineSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringSpring 2023 Trends: Utility While for most, the idea of allover sequin dressing might appear to be a...
Men's Health
Bulova's Sleeper-Hit Moon Watch Is Marked Down on Amazon
FOR MANY watch enthusiasts, there is only one moon watch: The Omega Speedmaster. But that's not the whole story. Though Omega was indeed tapped to produce the government-issued watches famously worn by the intrepid souls hurtling out into the void of space, there was another watch that went on a lunar expedition. It was made by Bulova, and worn by astronaut Dave Scott on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 15 mission.
Men's Health
Everlane's Sale Section Is Up to 65% Off Ahead of Black Friday
EVERLANE IS known for dependable, minimal basics that come at hard-to-beat prices. Whether you’re a novice to the brand or you’re a more experienced shopper, it’s nice to know that it's around—and that it'll likely have steep deals again during Black Friday 2022. Even nicer? A fresh crop of deals can already be snagged in the retailer's sale section.
Comments / 1