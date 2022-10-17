Feds Say Steve Bannon Deserves ‘Most Severe’ Sentence the Guidelines Allow: There’s No ‘Greater Contempt’ Than This

no pardon this time. he needs to serve the max for stealing from charity in addition to his other crimes against America 🇺🇸
Put him in prison so he can think about what he did. Why let him out so he can continue to rant and rave on the media. Bull - lock him up.
That's why Bannon actively promotes violence for Trump. Hoping for another pardon. Same with Flynn and Stone. Three CONVICTED FELONS. Criminal mentality that used to advise Trump. And I bet they still do.
Related
Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023
Former Trump Aide Says Supreme Court Will Come Off As 'Corrupt' If It Intervenes In Mar-A-Lago Case
Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
“Trump’s worst day ever”: Appeals court says Mar-a-Lago judge “abused” discretion by backing Trump
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Republican allies break with Trump after he claims he can declassify documents just by "thinking"
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report
Trump attorney lawyers up — and says she’s willing to cooperate with DOJ in Mar-a-Lago case: report
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 165