Feds Say Steve Bannon Deserves ‘Most Severe’ Sentence the Guidelines Allow: There’s No ‘Greater Contempt’ Than This

Top Republican senators pushed back on former President Donald Trump's claim that he could declassify secret national security documents just by "thinking about it." "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it's declassified, even by thinking about it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday. "Because you're sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you're sending it. There doesn't have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be. You're the president — you make that decision."

INDIANA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO