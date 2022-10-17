ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds Say Steve Bannon Deserves ‘Most Severe’ Sentence the Guidelines Allow: There’s No ‘Greater Contempt’ Than This

By Adam Klasfeld
 4 days ago
Tim Crater
4d ago

no pardon this time. he needs to serve the max for stealing from charity in addition to his other crimes against America 🇺🇸

DR for me
3d ago

Put him in prison so he can think about what he did. Why let him out so he can continue to rant and rave on the media. Bull - lock him up.

my mind
3d ago

That's why Bannon actively promotes violence for Trump. Hoping for another pardon. Same with Flynn and Stone. Three CONVICTED FELONS. Criminal mentality that used to advise Trump. And I bet they still do.

Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023

Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
Law & Crime

DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salon

Republican allies break with Trump after he claims he can declassify documents just by "thinking"

Top Republican senators pushed back on former President Donald Trump's claim that he could declassify secret national security documents just by "thinking about it." "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it's declassified, even by thinking about it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday. "Because you're sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you're sending it. There doesn't have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be. You're the president — you make that decision."
INDIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
