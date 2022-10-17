Read full article on original website
Third Multi-fuel Car Carrier Delivered to UECC
The Auto Aspire is the last in a series of three newbuild multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTCs delivered from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard. (Photo: UECC) Norwegian shipping line UECC announced it has taken delivery of its third and final newbuild multi-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) battery hybrid pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) as the company works toward meeting new requirements for low-emission ship operations with the green transformation of its fleet.
Kongsberg Wins Deal to Equip Sweden's New All-electric Ferries
Kongsberg Maritime on Wednesday announced it has signed a contract with Holland Shipyards Group to provide electrification and control systems with automated functionalities for up to four new all-electric ferries for the Swedish Transport Administration, with two firm for delivery and an option for two more. Kongsberg Maritime said it...
VIDEO: AD Ports' SAFEEN Buys Subsea Service Vessel
AD Ports Group's subsidiary SAFEEN has acquired a support vessel to boost the company's subsea service capabilities. Built in 2014, the vessel, previously known as the Nordic Prince, will operate under the name ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ and will undergo an extensive conversion prior to starting operations, including the installation of an integrated dive system to support pipeline repair and maintenance.
Echandia Names Hellström as New CEO
Maritime battery and fuel-cell systems company Echandia said it has appointed Fredrik Hellström as itsnew CEO. Hellström joined Echandia as Deputy CEO in 2021. He has more than 10 years’ experience from leadership in naval design and large-scale project management, and he holds a PhD in Fluid Mechanics and a MSc in Naval Architecture.
Crowley Integrates Marine Interior Design Firm
Crowley announced it is integrating Seattle-based marine interior design company JE Russell Consulting, giving the company’s engineering services group the capability to complement vessels’ existing designs with interior designs, consulting and other service offerings. “Crowley’s addition of the JE Russell Consulting team provides our engineering services group with...
Tianjin Southwest Maritime to Convert LPG Carrier Pair for Dual-fuel Operations
MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ, has announced the signing of a contract to retrofit two LPG carriers for Tianjin Southwest Maritime Ltd. – the Chinese liquefied-gas carrier operator. The COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Guangdong) yard will host the respective conversions of the individual MAN B&W 6G60ME-C engines aboard the ‘Gas Gemini’ and ‘Gas Aquarius’ to dual-fuel MAN B&W 6G60ME-LGIP units capable of running on LPG. The two vessels will be retrofitted in parallel, beginning May 30, 2023.
Freeport LNG Plant to Require Full US Approval Before Partial Restart
The second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas export plant, idled for five months by a fire, must receive full approvals before a planned November restart can begin, regulator Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration (PHMSA) said on Wednesday. Full approval adds to the hurdles for restarting Freeport LNG, one of the...
DFDS Wins Tender to Continue Newhaven-Dieppe Service
DFDS has won the tender to operate ferries between Newhaven, U.K. and Dieppe, France, clearing the Danish operator to continue its service on the route for the next five years. “We are delighted to be awarded the contract to continue operating the important ferry link between Newhaven and Dieppe. This...
Shareholders Approve SAAM's $1 Billion Terminals Sale to Hapag-Lloyd
SAAM shareholders at an extraordinary shareholder’s meeting on Tuesday approved a deal valued at about $1 billion to sell 100% of the shares of its subsidiaries SAAM Ports and SAAM Logistics, as well as the real estate assets belonging to the logistics business, to the German liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd.
DNV, JIP Partners Enter Phase 2 To Develop Best Practices For Safe Offshore Wind Installation
DNV and its partners on Thursday confirmed the completion of Phase 1 of a joint industry project (JIP) on Bottom Impact and Partially Submerged Conditions, which has resulted in a new framework for optimizing the installation process of offshore wind turbines. "New partners are encouraged to join Phase 2, which...
Baglietto Navy Partners with MST Group
Baglietto Navy, the military division of the historic shipyard based in La Spezia, announce it has formed a commercial partnership with MST Group, a company with headquarters in Bromborough (UK), specializing in the design and construction of military naval units up to 32m in length. The agreement was secured amid the active collaboration of METCO METALS, in the person of Giuseppe Censabella, MST Group’s agent in Italy who will also be in charge of promoting and supporting Baglietto Navy’s specific commercial activities.
Nippon Yusen to Invest in Pertamina's Shipping Unit
L to R: Salyadi Saputra：Director of Strategy, Portfolio & New Ventures / PT Pertamina (Persero) - Rahmi Amini: Director / PT Pertamina Pedeve Indonesia - Pahala Mansury: Deputy Minister / Ministry of State Owned Enterprises Yuji Nishijima: Executive Officer / NYK - Yoki Firnandi, Chief Executive Officer / PT Pertamina International Shipping ©NYK.
Pearlson Inks Shiplift Deal in South Korea
HL D&I Halla (Halla) and Pearlson Shiplift Corp. (PSC) signed a new multimillion-dollar contract for the design and build of a Shiplift System in South Korea. Upon completion, the shiplift system will support the Korean Coast Guard in the West Sea of Korea. The new shiplift system will be approximately...
Royal Caribbean Unveils World's Largest Cruise Ship Icon of the Seas
Royal Caribbean has unveiled new design details for what is set to be the world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The 250,800 GT vessel, the first in Royal Caribbean's new Icon-class, is being built by Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku, who began construction in June. First announced in 2016, the mega cruise ship is scheduled for delivery in October or November 2023.
VIDEO: Hull of Van Oord's New Cable Layer Launched in Romania
VARD shipyard in Romania launched the hull of the new Van Oord cable layer Calypso earlier this week. Vard Tulcea in Romania is making final preparations before the hull will be towed to Vard Brattvaag. At Vard Brattvaag, the shipbuilder will continue outfitting the vessel, topside equipment installation, commissioning and...
Mercury Marine Opens New Global Distribution Center in Indiana
Mercury Marine opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is located near Indianapolis, Ind., a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs, the company said.
MBARI to Transfer Research Vessel to Florida Institute of Oceanography
MBARI’s Western Flyer will take on a new life as a sailing classroom for the Florida Institute of Oceanography. (Photo: MBARI) MBARI revealed plans to grant its 25-year-old research vessel Western Flyer to the University of South Florida where the vessel will begin a new life as a sailing classroom for the university's Florida Institute of Oceanography (FIO).
On Board Orders Boutique Cruise Vessel
Australian naval architecture firm Incat Crowther said it has been commissioned to design and deliver a new boutique liveaboard cruise vessel for Tasmanian luxury wilderness expedition cruise operator On Board. The 24-meter vessel, named Odalisque III, is currently being built by Richardson Devine Marine in Hobart and is scheduled for delivery in early 2023.
TotalEnergies Charters LNG Carrier from Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) said Thursday it had signed a multi-year contract to charter a newbuild LNG Carrier with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited, a subsidiary of the French oil major TotalEnergies. According to MOL, the vessel currently being built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is fitted with...
Europe's Largest Port Sees Throughput Nearly Flat in 2022; LNG, Coal Rise
Throughput volumes for Europe's largest port of Rotterdam have risen 0.3% to 351 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, officials said on Friday, as strong rises in coal and LNG offset the loss of container traffic with Russia. Such traffic, which had made up around 8% of...
