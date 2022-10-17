Baglietto Navy, the military division of the historic shipyard based in La Spezia, announce it has formed a commercial partnership with MST Group, a company with headquarters in Bromborough (UK), specializing in the design and construction of military naval units up to 32m in length. The agreement was secured amid the active collaboration of METCO METALS, in the person of Giuseppe Censabella, MST Group’s agent in Italy who will also be in charge of promoting and supporting Baglietto Navy’s specific commercial activities.

