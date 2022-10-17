Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night. On October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 49-year-old male was traveling northbound on Ott’s Chapel Road and turned left onto West Chestnut Hill Road traveling westbound. At the time, a pedestrian had entered the westbound lane of West Chestnut Hill Road from an unknown location. The Tahoe veered to the right in attempt to avoid the collision, but the front right of the Tahoe ultimately struck the pedestrian. The area of the collision was dark and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light at the time of the collision.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO