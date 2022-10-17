La. Catholic school sends supplies, support to Bishop Verot

Warriors and Vikings met at Bishop Verot Catholic High School on Monday — not as rival teams, but as brothers and sisters in faith.

According to a Facebook post made by Bishop Verot school leaders, they received a truck full of supplies from St. Frederick's, a fellow Catholic high school from Monroe, La.

"St. Frederick saw what we went through and decided to act," the school wrote. "This morning, a semi-trailer for affected families arrived, and our students made quick work of getting items where they needed to go."

Photos posted by the school showed students unloading case after case of bottled water, shelf-stable food, and other supplies.

Also included was a sign featuring signatures from students reading "Warriors and Vikings - United in Christ."

The school expressed its gratitude to the St. Frederick Warriors.

"We are immensely thankful for the generosity and kindness of the students and community of St. Frederick," BVHS wrote. "Today, they are Vikings!"