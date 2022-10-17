Read full article on original website
Local Living: Halloween happenings in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) is hosting a Haunted Paaloween party. The event will be held October 29, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm at the Saluda Shoals River Center. There will be a bbq buffet, desert, photo booth, strolling...
Richland Library Main launches new vinyl collection
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library is rolling out a new vinyl collection with over 150 albums spanning many genres. Teens and adults who live in Richland county will have access to the collection from Richland Library Main. Some featured albums include those from The Beatles, Sade, David Bowie, Adele,...
‘Art in the Airport’ at CAE features new artist
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday the Columbia Metropolitan airport hosted a celebration for their third “Art in the Airport” featured artist. Cait Maloney’s pieces are now featured in the airport. Airport officials say the art in the airport initiative recognizes local, talented artists, in addition to...
Two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Lugoff
LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)—Two people in Lugoff are in the money after hitting big on yesterday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing!. The Wildwood Market in Lugoff sold not just one but two tickets worth $200,000. The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 prize...
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
LPD Foundation Fall Festival returns after two-year hiatus!
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department Foundation Fall Festival will be returning after a two-year hiatus! The event will happen Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Families are invited to Icehouse Amphitheater on East Main Street for a day of entertainment and food from local...
Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway
KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community. Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The free tarp event will...
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington
Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
RSV cases rising among children nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There is a troubling rise in children being hospitalized with a respiratory illness across the country. One hospital in Connecticut is so overwhelmed with pediatric patients it’s considering setting up a field hospital. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has more. Also, this afternoon, ABC Columbia news...
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
Columbia HS placed on modified lockdown
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Richland School Dist. One says Columbia HS was placed on modified lockdown Thursday afternoon. Officials say a shooting threat was called into the school but it is believed to be a hoax. We are told law enforcement is investigating and all students and...
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
Columbia hiring staff, laying turf, getting ready for Rapid Shelter to open in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Things are moving right along at Rapid Shelter Columbia which was first announced back in September. The city is building 50 pallet cabins around the inclement weather center on Calhoun Street. Columbia's Taskforce to Prevent and End Homelessness says their intention was to have the cabins...
Forest Acres’ Richland Mall could undergo transformation following agreement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some changes could be coming to the Richland Mall in Forest Acres soon. This week the Richland County Council approved a tax incentive agreement with a developer who wants to transform the property into a mix-use commercial space. The City of Forest Acres approved a purchase...
Local Living: A look at some Halloween events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living. The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are...
Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
Adopt a pet at Columbia Animal Services’ Howl-O-Ween!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Looking to adopt a furry animal into your family? Columbia Animal Services is hosting a pet adoption special Oct. 24-31 for those interested in creating a life-long home for an animal in need. Individuals or families interested in taking home a pet can do so for...
City of Columbia accepting applications for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarships
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Nominations are being accepted for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship Awards. The scholarship is awarded to applicants who display unselfish service, political empowerment, and social responsibility, amongst other criteria. To be eligible for this reward, applicants must be age 18 or younger...
