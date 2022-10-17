ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Halloween happenings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) is hosting a Haunted Paaloween party. The event will be held October 29, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm at the Saluda Shoals River Center. There will be a bbq buffet, desert, photo booth, strolling...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library Main launches new vinyl collection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library is rolling out a new vinyl collection with over 150 albums spanning many genres. Teens and adults who live in Richland county will have access to the collection from Richland Library Main. Some featured albums include those from The Beatles, Sade, David Bowie, Adele,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

‘Art in the Airport’ at CAE features new artist

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday the Columbia Metropolitan airport hosted a celebration for their third “Art in the Airport” featured artist. Cait Maloney’s pieces are now featured in the airport. Airport officials say the art in the airport initiative recognizes local, talented artists, in addition to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)—Two people in Lugoff are in the money after hitting big on yesterday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing!. The Wildwood Market in Lugoff sold not just one but two tickets worth $200,000. The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 prize...
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

LPD Foundation Fall Festival returns after two-year hiatus!

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department Foundation Fall Festival will be returning after a two-year hiatus! The event will happen Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Families are invited to Icehouse Amphitheater on East Main Street for a day of entertainment and food from local...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway

KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community. Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The free tarp event will...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
swlexledger.com

Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington

Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RSV cases rising among children nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There is a troubling rise in children being hospitalized with a respiratory illness across the country. One hospital in Connecticut is so overwhelmed with pediatric patients it’s considering setting up a field hospital. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has more. Also, this afternoon, ABC Columbia news...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia HS placed on modified lockdown

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Richland School Dist. One says Columbia HS was placed on modified lockdown Thursday afternoon. Officials say a shooting threat was called into the school but it is believed to be a hoax. We are told law enforcement is investigating and all students and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: A look at some Halloween events across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living. The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Adopt a pet at Columbia Animal Services’ Howl-O-Ween!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Looking to adopt a furry animal into your family? Columbia Animal Services is hosting a pet adoption special Oct. 24-31 for those interested in creating a life-long home for an animal in need. Individuals or families interested in taking home a pet can do so for...
COLUMBIA, SC

