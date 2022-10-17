Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and breezy weekend awaits us here in Southwest Louisiana. We will be stuck in between high pressure to the East and a trough of low pressure to the west. The result will be southerly winds that gust between 20-30 mph through the weekend. Those winds will also help warm temperatures once again into the low 80′s for high’s and into the 60′s for lows. Also in place will be more moisture across the area, with dew points that stay in the 50′s Saturday and climb close to 60 degrees by Sunday. Overall, it looks like yet another great weekend for outdoor plans, with no rain expected!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO