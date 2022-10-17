Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend followed by a cold front Tuesday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and breezy weekend awaits us here in Southwest Louisiana. We will be stuck in between high pressure to the East and a trough of low pressure to the west. The result will be southerly winds that gust between 20-30 mph through the weekend. Those winds will also help warm temperatures once again into the low 80′s for high’s and into the 60′s for lows. Also in place will be more moisture across the area, with dew points that stay in the 50′s Saturday and climb close to 60 degrees by Sunday. Overall, it looks like yet another great weekend for outdoor plans, with no rain expected!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy weekend ahead and rain chances next week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the return of the late summer feel back to Southwest Louisiana, a warm and breezy start to the evening will give way to temperatures dropping into the 60s overnight under mostly clear skies. The gustier winds die down through the evening but return by Saturday afternoon at times between 20 and 30 mph. This will combine with afternoon highs in the lower 80s to make for a nice warm day. Dry weather continues Sunday, despite a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions through the afternoon.
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 26. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
FEMA awards La. additional $31 million for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding Louisiana an additional $31.5 million in disaster aid for ongoing Hurricane Laura recovery. $10,127,216 to the Office of Risk Management for building repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura. $11,117,120 to Office of Risk Management for facility repairs a result of Hurricane...
DOTD receives $900k bid to replace signs along I-210, I-10
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that 17 projects across the state were awarded bids, and updates are coming to I-10 and I-210 in SWLA. A nearly $900,000 bid was awarded to a project to replace interstate signs, many of which were damaged...
High Schools to compete at McNeese 2022 Marching Festival
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School marching bands from across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be competing on the McNeese State University campus tomorrow, Oct. 22, 2022. The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium. Some of the local bands...
Al “Puddler” Harris dies at 86
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana musician and entertainer Al “Puddler” Harris has passed away at the age of 86. Harris died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A piano player who began his musical career on the Louisiana Hayride, Harris later joined the Ricky...
LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?. ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.
La. lawmakers to discuss DCFS child welfare oversight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana legislators are scheduled to discuss alleged oversight happening at the Department of Children and Family Services during a committee meeting Thursday, Oct. 20. Health and welfare committee members will reportedly focus on the child welfare division, according to the agenda. The meeting starts at...
DCFS says progress being made but worries continue
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana lawmaker says it might be time to break up the state’s Department of Children and Family Services after several child death cases which appear to have slipped through the cracks. The agency says it is making progress under a new strategic plan, but many still worry.
Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Members of the American Legion in Southwest Louisiana have been busy lately encouraging high school students to get involved in this year’s American Legion Oratorical Contest. After taking a break the last couple of years, the program, which started in 1938, offers excellent scholarship...
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
HIGHLAND, N.Y. (Gray News) – A mother and a tattoo artist in New York state are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was allowed to get a large, permanent tattoo on his body. According to Town of Lloyd police, 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with...
