voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Medicine) For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board...
ktvo.com
Flight 5966 crashed on approach to Kirksville airport 18 years ago
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It was 18 years ago, Oct. 19, 2004, that a passenger flight from St. Louis to Kirksville crashed on approach to Kirksville Regional Airport. Both pilots and 11 of the 13 passengers on board the plane were killed. The crash of Corporate Airlines Flight 5966 happened...
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
khqa.com
Woodpile fire outside La Plata spreads to nearby house, destroying it
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters from four departments battled a late-afternoon woodpile fire that spread to a house. It happened at a residence at 12184 Flagpole Avenue, about seven miles west of La Plata. The unoccupied home was owned by Richard and Sharron Burns. Sharron told KTVO at the...
kttn.com
Celebration of Life: Willie Cullor
A Celebration of Life for Lucerne resident Willie Cullor will be November 19th at 1 pm at the Assembly of God Church in Unionville. Willie Cullor died October 15th at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. He was 64. Survivors in the area include his mother Lenora Cullor of...
ktvo.com
Propane heater likely caused deadly Ottumwa fire, investigators say
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was found dead following a fire caused by a propane heater. Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Ottumwa police officers responded to a residence on South Adella Street for a welfare check on an elderly man. After arriving at the address, the officer...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Dekalb County Sunday
(DEKALB COUNTY, MO) – An Ottumwa, Iowa resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Dekalb County Sunday. At 11:18 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 34-year-old Kelsey L. Bibby who was wanted on an Adair County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
abc17news.com
Randolph County woman charged with child trafficking
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) De'andranysha Jackson, 25, is charged Wednesday with trafficking a child and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held at the Randolph County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Jackson’s mother had allegedly contacted Jackson for a ride to a store. Jackson, of Moberly, arrived with...
ktvo.com
Almost 2 dozen vehicles in Kirksville had windows shot out with BB gun
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Nearly two dozen cars and trucks in Kirksville had a window shot out with a BB gun this week. Kirksville Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones said the crimes happened in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday and Tuesday into Wednesday. Many of the victims live...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
kttn.com
Driver and 4 year old injured in crash south of Clark
The Highway Patrol reports two Clark residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Brookfield man one mile south of Clark Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The driver of a pickup truck, 31-year-old Jennifer Baier, and a four-year-old boy who was a passenger, both of Clark, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 41-year-old Matthew Mauzey of Brookfield.
Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced it received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply Company will acquire a net 81 stores and divest the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC: Bomgaars Supply, The post Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death
One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
kchi.com
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
