* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Western Imperial. County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to midnight MST Saturday night. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger. vehicles traveling along roads with...

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO