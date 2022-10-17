ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WCNC

1 injured after arcade shooting near South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at an arcade in South Charlotte that left one person injured. On Thursday around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery and shooting at Southside Arcade off of South Tryong Street near South End. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus driver earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

‘I thought I was in warzone:’ Home, vehicles damaged after suspects fire dozens of shots at northwest Charlotte residence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Coy Court, not far from the intersection of Oakdale Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Truck driver dies in hospital following crash in Cherokee Co.

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a truck driver has died following a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, was driving on the interstate when his tractor-trailer rig ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Bicyclist dies days later after crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died almost a week after a crash in Blacksburg. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on October 12th around 6:30 a.m. on Holly Ridge Road. The bicyclist was traveling south when he was hit by a Toyota going in the same direction. The coroner identified […]
BLACKSBURG, SC

