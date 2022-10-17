Read full article on original website
‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and arrested after breaking into vehicles in the 7900 block of Spindletop […]
1 injured after arcade shooting near South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at an arcade in South Charlotte that left one person injured. On Thursday around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery and shooting at Southside Arcade off of South Tryong Street near South End. For the...
WBTV
Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus driver earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue.
No people hurt, several pets die in Hickory house fire, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — Residents were able to escape when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Hickory, but several pets died in the blaze, according to the Hickory Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded before 5 p.m. to 25th Avenue NW near North Center Street and found heavy...
WBTV
16-year-old found dead after being reported missing in Matthews, police say
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Matthews said a 16-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday night has been found dead. Officers say Gavin Dorothy was last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Road just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s near Central Piedmont Community College and the intersection of...
WBTV
Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, multiple firearms in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly broke into a home and stole multiple firearms and a vehicle in Lincoln County. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in happened on Thursday in the 3300 block of Long Shoals Road, which is just west of the South Fork Catawba River in Lincolnton.
WBTV
No injuries, 5 suspects arrested after West Boulevard shooting in a occupied vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested five suspects connected to a shooting near a CMS school bus at West Boulevard near Remount Road. The bus was carrying Quail Hollow Middle School students. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed no students were hurt. A Dodge Charger was hit, but the driver...
Wanted: Suspect brazenly opens fire in South End, police say
A suspect is being sought in connection to a reported shooting that happened earlier this month in South End, CMPD said.
17 shell casings found after shots fired into Rock Hill apartment, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found 17 shell casings after gunshots were fired into an apartment in Rock Hill early Monday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. at an apartment on Riverview Road. Four adults on the […]
wccbcharlotte.com
WBTV
‘I thought I was in warzone:’ Home, vehicles damaged after suspects fire dozens of shots at northwest Charlotte residence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Coy Court, not far from the intersection of Oakdale Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
WBTV
15-year-old suspect in north Charlotte shooting death to be tried as a juvenile, despite mother’s opposition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The court ruled on Thursday that the 15-year-old involved in the shooting death of Kashawn Johnson will be tried as a juvenile. Johnson died back in May. Police said he was robbed at gunpoint by 20-year-old Desmond Dailey and a 15-year-old before the two shot him in the back of the head.
Reported shooting leads to major drug and weapons seizure at Gastonia apartment
A man is being held without bond after a reported shooting in the area led to a major drug and weapons seizure at an apartment complex, Gastonia Police said.
FOX Carolina
Truck driver dies in hospital following crash in Cherokee Co.
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a truck driver has died following a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, was driving on the interstate when his tractor-trailer rig ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.
6 Charged: 30,000+ grams of fentanyl, 2,500+ of cocaine, among other drugs seized in South Carolina, deputies say
Javaris Johnson, Quonzy Hope, Thomas Perry, Timario Gayton, India Dixon, and Jajuana Johnson were dealt numerous drug charges.
Bicyclist dies days later after crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died almost a week after a crash in Blacksburg. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on October 12th around 6:30 a.m. on Holly Ridge Road. The bicyclist was traveling south when he was hit by a Toyota going in the same direction. The coroner identified […]
4 charged after gunfire erupts in front of school bus in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — No one was reported to be hurt when gunfire broke out in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, a district spokesperson told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Police have charged four people in connection to the incident. CMS said shots were fired around 6...
