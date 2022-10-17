ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Oct. 17–24)

By FOX 17 News
 4 days ago
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.

READ MORE: 95% of lead pipes replaced in Benton Harbor

Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 18: 9–11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 22: 12–2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 23: 2–4 p.m.

Bottled water may also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) as follows:

  • Monday, Oct. 17: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 20: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 21: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

