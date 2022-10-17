Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Oct. 17–24)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.
Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:
- Tuesday, Oct. 18: 9–11 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 22: 12–2 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 23: 2–4 p.m.
Bottled water may also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) as follows:
- Monday, Oct. 17: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 20: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 21: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
