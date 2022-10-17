ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Burglary Charges; ‘Flash’ Star Faces 26 Years In Vermont Prison If Convicted

By Dominic Patten and Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5zdD_0ic9XFvN00

(Updated with court documents) The Flash star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges this morning in Vermont.

Related Story

Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros' $200M 'Flash' Franchise Launch

Related Story

Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is "A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders"

Related Story

'The Batman' Actor Barry Keoghan Shares Riddler Audition Tape That Landed Him The Joker Role

Allowed to appear remotely early Monday for the session in the criminal division of the Green Mountain State’s Superior Court, Miller was told to stay away from the neighbor whose home he entered earlier this year. Along with neighbor Isaac Winokur, Miller was also prohibited from interacting with another Vermont resident, Aiden Early, as conditions of their release ( Read the conditions of release here ).

Miller faces a maximum of 26 years behind bars as well as over $2,000 in fines if found guilty of the charges stemming from the spring incident which entailed stealing three bottles of liquor –gin, vodka and rum — from Winokur’s pantry. The next hearing in the case is set for January 13, 2023 and scheduled to last about three hours.

In a jovial and chipper mood Monday morning, the casually dressed actor will have to return to court per Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady, virtually or in-person, at an determined future date for more proceedings in this matter. “Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” said in part a statement soon after today’s hearing from attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot.

With more than a few pennies potentially on the line for Warner Bros Pictures and the studio’s long-awaited, $200 million-budgeted The Flash flick out next year, the nonbinary-identifying Miller agreed to five overall conditions, the most pressing being that the actor “can’t have any contact with Isaac Winokur or Aiden Early, either by phone, in person, email, text, posting on social media” and “can’t abuse or harass them as well,” ordered McDonald-Cady.

“We agree to those conditions,” said Miller’s lawyer Skelkrot, who sat with the actor virtually in her Burlington, VT, office.

In response to those conditions, Miller told the judge, “I do understand.”

In an early August release now by all accounts scrubbed from the Vermont State Police website, the cops said: “As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.” Claiming they were in the house that wasn’t theirs to look for ingredients for a recipe for their mother, the actor also was hit with a misdemeanor charge of petty larceny over a trio of stolen booze bottles.

Now, just over two months later, Miller said they were “ suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

While not completely erasing the near crash and burn of the last year for Miller, nor their second-degree assault arrest in Hawaii in April, today’s outcome continues to prolong agita for the David Zaslav -run Warner Bros Discovery as it looks to lock in a long-term plan to reset and effectively monetize its DC properties, with The Flash a gleaming jewel in the crown. Lacking much wiggle room with a film that features Miller in almost every shot, the months of behind-the-scenes efforts by corporate bigwigs, Miller’s agency CAA, family and friends have tried to get the actor the help they’ve needed.

Certainly the dust-ups, and other questionable actions from the Aloha State to Vermont to Iceland to Germany and more by a seemingly frayed and spirally Miller had put WB on the back foot in a human and PR nightmare. With their treatment program continuing and some L.A.-set Flash reshoots under their belt in the past few weeks, Miller also had a successful sit-down earlier this fall with Warner Bros. motion picture chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to apologize for all the legal and media spotlight their behavior has caused. Still, as basically finished The Flash lurches toward a late June 23 release date, Issa Rae uttered publicly what many have said OTR about how Miller and Hollywood’s actions should have long escaped the bounds of tolerable.

RELATED: Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is “A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders”

Naming names, Rap Sh!t creator Rae recently told Elle magazine: “The stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them. That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders. So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”

With Miller in mind, Rae went on to say of Tinseltown, “It’s literally the worst industry when it comes to punishing people for misdeeds and actions, because money will always reign supreme.”

Even though the viral video of Miller apparently choking a female patron of a Reykjavik bar in the spring never led to either an arrest or charges, the actor was hauled in twice in Hawaii during the past 12 months. In addition to the Hawaii and Vermont charges, 30-year-old Miller also has faced allegations of sexual abuse. There was also the matter of the temporary harassment prevention order they were subject to earlier this year from a 12-year-old and a mother in Greenfield, MA after they claimed the actor menaced them.

Perhaps most damningly, the parents of now 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes filed for a protection order against Miller in June of this year. The parents accused the actor of grooming and brainwashing the minor when she was as young as 12 and plying her with alcohol and drugs such as pot and LSD in 2021. Disputing her parents claims of Miller’s “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior,” Tokata pushed back in June in Miller’s defense. “My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well-being,” she said in a statement on social media.

Today’s hearing in Vermont originally was set for September 26 but was pushed back late this summer. Delayed on numerous occasions since it was first announced in 2014 for director issues and the Covid pandemic among others, The Flash movie is on the track for a June 23 release, for now.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 4

Related
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Deadline

Judge Rules Mel Gibson Eligible To Testify In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Mel Gibson could possibly take the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes trial here in Los Angeles. In a motions hearing today at the Criminal Courts building in downtown Los Angeles, lawyers for the incarcerated producer and the L.A. Country District Attorneys office argued over wehther or not the Oscar-winning Gibson would be allowed to testify as a corroborating witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the upcoming trial. In May 18, 2021, Gibson said in an interview that he was getting a massage from Jane Doe 3. Mel noticed that when he mentioned “Harvey,” Jane Doe 3 began to cry,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
OK! Magazine

Former Child Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison After Brutally Murdering His Mother, Plotting Justin Trudeau Assassination

24-year-old Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his mother in cold blood while plotting the assassination of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The former child actor was previously known for his small roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Supernatural and Riverdale, but made headlines worldwide after confessing to shooting his mother in the head. Grantham pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder — which automatically comes with a penalty of life behind bars where he lives in Canada — after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of head while she was...
Popculture

PnB Rock Murder: Family Officially Charged in Death of Rapper

A family has been charged in connection with the murder of Philadelphia-born rapper, PnB Rock. A father and son, and a woman have all been arrested and charged. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, KTLA reports. Trone's 17-year-old son faces the same charges. Investigators say the teen was the shooter, while Trone drove the getaway car. 38-year-old Shauntel Trone, Trone's wife, and the teen's stepmother, faces one count of accessory after the fact. The teen and Shauntel were taken into custody in LA on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
People

L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large

Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time. Once police got to the scene, they found a man...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate

UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘Superfly’ Actor Gets 50 Years to Life for Luring Models Then Raping Them

Los Angeles rapper and Superfly extra Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for several counts of rape. Police said the 27-year-old would reach out to models offering to help them, luring them to locations he said were for music video shoots or places to meet other celebrities. Once he was alone with the women, he would sexually assault them. Walker was arrested in 2018 and later convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. His defense lawyer, Andrew Flier, claimed, “Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” according to NBC Los Angeles. “He didn’t force them. ... It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.” However, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said Walker was “truly a predator.”Read it at People
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

134K+
Followers
38K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy