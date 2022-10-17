ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Get to know more about upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfSqe_0ic9XD9v00

Kansas City is set to host one of the largest events in its history next spring when the NFL Draft comes to Kansas City.

Hosting such an event will require collaboration between the league, the Kansas City Sports Commission and the area business community.

It will also require volunteers from across Kansas City.

The Sports Commission has created a website where businesses can learn more about connecting with the league for the draft.

Those interested in volunteering are able to subscribe to a newsletter to be among the first to know about any opportunities to volunteer.

Organizers expect the draft, which runs from April 27-29, to be centered around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The 2022 NFL Draft was held in Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy