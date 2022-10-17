Read full article on original website
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Thomas Bach: Sports Should ‘Keep Following’ Sanctions Against Russia
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach laid out his case for the international sports movement to continue its stance against Russian and Belarussian influence in sports in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, saying at the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly to “keep following the sanctions and protective measures,” that have been in place since the spring.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
Former Japanese princess' husband passes New York state bar
The man who married a former Japanese princess has passed the New York bar exam, defying detractors back home who had criticized their romance
U.S. Gymnastics Classic Returns to Chicago Area in 2023
USA Gymnastics will host the 2023 U.S. Classic will be at Chicagoland’s NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, from August 4–5, 2023, the seventh time that the Classic will have been in the Chicago area and first since 2017. “Bringing the reimagined U.S. Classic, which now features men’s...
USGA Returns to Los Angeles Country Club for Two Future Majors
The United States Golf Association has announced The Los Angeles Country Club will host the 2032 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica and 2039 U.S. Open Championship. The club has previously hosted three USGA championships, most recently the 2017 Walker Cup, and will stage the 123rd U.S. Open next June.
Bid Process Heats Up For 2036 Olympic Summer Games
Although 14 years away, the 2036 Olympic Summer Games are receiving a lot of attention. At the Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul, South Korea, the International Olympic Committee revealed it is in talks with 10 potential candidates to host the future Summer Games. Interest in hosting the...
Elon Musk: US already in recession until possibly spring of 2024
If the prediction is accurate, it could be the longest recession the country has seen since the global financial crisis between 2007 and 2009.
Why are prices rising? The answer is more complex than campaign rhetoric
With prices climbing over the last year and a half for everything from gasoline and groceries to lumber, appliances and restaurant meals, Republican campaigns have eagerly blamed Democrats in the White House and Congress and signature legislation they’ve enacted over the last two years for the inflationary surge. “We...
