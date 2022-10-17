How To Buy Nokia Stock (NOK)

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Nokia Corp. (NOK) is one of the oldest public companies in the world. It started as a paper mill operation in Finland in 1865, later transitioning to telecommunications over the course of the 20th century. A Nokia phone may have been your first mobile back in the 1990s or early 2000s.

With a focus on sustainability and climate change, today Nokia makes products ranging from mobile phones and laptops to televisions, audio devices and tech accessories. Here’s what you need to know about how to buy shares of Nokia stock.

How to Buy Nokia Stock

Before you buy shares of stock in any company, you need to do research. First, you should choose an investing platform to buy stock (assuming you don’t already have one). Then you need to understand your long-term investing goals. Finally, you should settle on an initial investment amount.

1. Select an investing platform. You need an investing platform to buy shares of individual stocks like Nokia. In addition to stocks, they give you the ability to buy a wide selection of investment assets like bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. There will be different fees and minimum account requirements depending on the type you choose, so be sure to check out a few to find the one that’s best for you:

Full-service brokers. Park your investment decisions in a fully managed account if you want the highest level of advice. This option typically comes with a full range of services—like estate and retirement planning—as well as investment advice. Fees will likely be the highest if you opt for this route.

Park your investment decisions in a fully managed account if you want the highest level of advice. This option typically comes with a full range of services—like estate and retirement planning—as well as investment advice. Fees will likely be the highest if you opt for this route. Robo-advisors. These automated management platforms take charge of your investments, often with the option for personal assistance when necessary. Some robo-advisors are free, but the best charge annual management fees and offer access to financial advisors.

Online brokers. If you’re interested in taking an active role in managing your investments, an online brokerage account allows more self-directed access to your portfolio.

Investment apps. These apps are best for people who are just starting out on their investing journey and want to learn more about markets. Some give you self-directed investing tools for a more hands-on approach, while others offer services that are more like robo-advisors.

2. Choose the right account type. Depending on the investing platform you choose, you may have several different account types to pick from. Consider your long-term goals before deciding which account fits your needs:

Retirement accounts. Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) provide you with various tax benefits when you invest in retirement. SEP IRAs and traditional IRAs offer tax deductions for your contributions, while Roth IRAs offer tax-free withdrawals. They also have annual contribution limits.

Taxable brokerage accounts. These are better options when investing for short-term goals. Your returns are generally subject to capital gains taxes, but there are no annual contribution limits and you can take your money out whenever you wish.

3. Pick an investment amount. Most experts say that you should invest most of your money in low-cost index funds. This provides you with a very good level of diversification, rather than placing all your investing bets with just a few individual stocks.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy individual stocks. But it does suggest that before you buy shares of Nokia or any other single stock, there are other priorities you should tackle first. This includes creating a budget to ensure you have enough discretionary cash on hand each month to pay for essentials.

Before you spend money buying individual stocks, make sure you’re fully funding your workplace retirement fund, emergency fund and potentially a 529 account for your kids’ education expenses.

Finally, take a look at Nokia’s recent market performance and financial results, which you can find on its investors’ page. Read the latest reports to understand more fully how the company has performed historically to inform your decision.

Nokia has definitely had its share of ups and downs, with some experts predicting that after years of disappointing results, it may finally be on track to reaffirm its blue-chip status.

4. Enter a purchase order. Once you’ve carefully assessed the variables above and have determined Nokia is the stock for you, it’s time to place your purchase order.

If you go with a self-directed investing platform, log in and enter the ticker symbol NOK in the search bar, along with the number of shares or dollar amount you’d like to purchase.

You’ll likely need to select either a market order, which will be processed right away at the current price, or a limit order, which will be processed once the stock reaches your designated stock price.

If you’re working with a financial advisor who is executing purchases on your behalf, let them know you’d like to purchase Nokia shares, along with how much you want to buy and what type of order you’d like to go with. Then your advisor can buy NOK for your account.

5. Keep an eye on your investment. Investments change over time, and what was once the right pick for your portfolio might turn out not to be in the long run.

If you’re working with an advisor, be sure to go over the performance of your Nokia stock during your check-ins. If you’re making investments yourself, be sure to check in on your Nokia progress—and the progress of any other investments—periodically, to ensure it’s heading in the right direction for your goals.

With retirement accounts, you often have a lot more time in the market for growth (depending on your age), but if you’re hoping to make money off your investments in the short term, you may need to reassess your Nokia stock more frequently to ensure satisfactory progress.

How to Sell Nokia Stock

Selling your Nokia stock is simple. If you’re working with an advisor, let them know you’re ready to unload your Nokia stock and they can do it for you.

For self-guided accounts, log into your account, enter the NOK ticker symbol and the number of shares or dollar amount you want to get rid of, and select sell.

Other Ways to Invest in Nokia

Since buying stock in a single company—and particularly a brand new one—is risky, consider putting your money into an index or exchange-traded fund (ETF) that includes Nokia as part of their overall holdings.

Mutual funds are another way you can invest in NOK stock. The three mutual funds with the biggest equity stakes include the T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund (PRGFX), the American Funds Growth Fund of America (AGTHX) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX).

Mutual funds and ETFs allow you to diversify your portfolio and lower its overall risk while still supporting a company whose mission and values you believe in.