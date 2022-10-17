Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brooksville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central High School - Brooksville football team will have a game with Nature Coast Tech High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
hernandosun.com
Tallahassee Urban Search and Rescue Team Assists in Hurricane Ian Aftermath
For a couple of days this past week, members of Task Force 7 Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR) from Tallahassee spent time in Brooksville “decompressing” from two weeks of physically and mentally stressful work in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. They stayed at the Brooksville Senior Enrichment Center which had also served as a shelter when the hurricane was predicted to impact our area. There they had showers; meals (that they didn’t have to prepare themselves), including excellent food supplied by Florida Cracker Kitchen; and real beds to sleep in.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
fox13news.com
Lakewood's Garcia finds love for coaching on the gridiron
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Lakewood High School teacher always wanted to add coaching to her resume but thought it would be on the sidelines not on the gridiron. Melia Garcia was born to teach and born to coach. "The learning never stops," said Garcia. "That's what I dedicated my...
hernandosun.com
Nov. 8 General Election: Brooksville City Council Seat 4
Residents of the City of Brooksville will be electing a representative for Brooksville City Council Seat 4. Candidates for seat 5 are also on the ballot. Each candidate was given the opportunity to provide a 150-word bio and respond to our questions within 800 words. Casey Thieryung (NPA) BIO:. I...
earnthenecklace.com
Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?
Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
hernandosun.com
Weeki Wachee wins semifinal match against Hernando
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, the Hornets beat the Leopards 3-0 to win their district semifinal match in 4A District 9. The set breakdown is as follows:. The Hornets (13-8) play the Anclote Sharks (12-14) tonight Oct. 20 at 7 pm at Nature Coast High School. Anclote is coming off...
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Strawberry Classic Cruise-In Celebrates 25 Years
Hundreds of classic cars on display in downtown Plant City made for a fun afternoon. It was the year the Academy Award winning movie Titanic premiered, catapulting actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to stardom; the year Princess Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel.
hhstoday.com
Meet the New Assistant Principal: Jonathan Gunn
Jonathan Gunn is an assistant principal at Hillsborough High School. Gunn’s desire to learn new things fueled his interest in helping others learn. He wants to help people grow and become better. He has been a teacher for 12 years and this is his first year teaching at Hillsborough High School.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
places.travel
Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
hernandosun.com
Hoedown for the Hungry
It’s an old-fashioned, root-tootin’ good time for a great cause. People Helping People invites the public to dust off your cowboy hat, polish your spurs and ruffle those petticoats because the Hoedown for the Hungry is happening again! The 10th Annual Hoedown for the Hungry, with proceeds benefiting People Helping People in Hernando County, Inc., and its many programs, will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Silverthorn Country Club. This down home festivity will take place at a saloon that opens its doors at 6 pm, one that features line dance lessons and a full menu of country vittles served at 7 pm.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Native Receives HMMA Nomination
Her New Age album enhances planetary sounds from space to create hauntingly beautiful music. It’s easy to assume that in the vastness of space, our solar system’s eight planets move soundlessly through the galaxy. That couldn’t be more wrong. Although we can’t hear them, NASA has captured...
Unsubstantiated report of gun near Tampa elementary school puts campus on lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — Lockdown measures at a Tampa elementary school have been lifted following an unsubstantiated threat of a weapon near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said. A staff member at Shaw Elementary School saw a man around 8:40 a.m. "frantically" banging on the front door of the...
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
fox13news.com
Three high school hockey players suspended after 16-year-old takes her own life, parents say
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
Comments / 2