Centre Daily
Wheeler Proved the Value of Great Pitching in Phillies’ Game 1 Victory
When The Athletic published their predictions for the NLCS on Tuesday afternoon, nearly two-thirds of their MLB staff picked the San Diego Padres to come out on top of the Philadelphia Phillies. Several writers pointed out that the Padres have three strong starting pitchers atop their rotation, while the Phillies only have two.
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies will play the biggest game at Citizens Bank Park in over a decade on Friday night. Oct. 23, nearly 12 years ago to the day was the last time Philadelphia hosted a Championship Series game, when they fell to the San Francisco Giants, 3-2. This time the...
BREAKING: Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy as Manager
The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as the team’s 20th full-time manager, the team announced Friday on its Twitter account. Bochy was one of two people known to have talked to the Rangers about the job. The other was interim manager Tony Beasley. The Rangers sent the tweet...
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Returns to Yankees’ Starting Lineup For Game 1 of ALCS
After getting benched for two elimination games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in the Yankees' starting lineup for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night. Kiner-Falefa is starting at shortstop, hitting eighth for the Yankees as they open the ALCS in Houston, facing Justin Verlander and the...
How Aaron Hicks’ Season-Ending Injury Impacts Yankees’ ALCS Roster
NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is out for the remainder of the postseason after sustaining a left knee injury in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night. Hicks left the game after colliding with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera, trying to track down a pop...
Social Media Reaction to Rangers Hiring Bruce Bochy
The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of Bruce Bochy as their new manager on Friday. Quickly, reaction came in on social media. Dave Stewart reacted to the hiring. Stewart pitched for the Rangers from 1983-85 after being acquired in a 1983 deadline deal that netted the Los Angeles Dodgers Rick Honeycutt. Stewart didn't ascend until he joined the Oakland Athletics a few years later. He won three World Series championships as a player. He also served as the pitching coach of the San Diego Padres under Bochy, including the team's run to the 1998 World Series.
