This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The House That Norm Built
Pati's Mexican Table
Great Performances
Teresa Xie
Atlanta based HBCUs celebrate fellowship and foundation for first time since 2019
Martin Luther King Jr. slept there, Samuel L. Jackson performed on stage there, Spike Lee created his first film there. These three men have three major things in common: they are all innovators, they all are all globally renowned names and they all graduated from Morehouse College. This week, Morehouse...
The inaugural Jazz Music Awards makes history at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Here’s a first: the inaugural Jazz Music Awards, celebrating the spirit of jazz, takes place Oct. 22 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Jazz 91.9 WCLK is presenting the event, to be hosted by a stellar duo — singer and actor Dee Dee Bridgewater, and the stage and screen actor Delroy Lindo. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by Wendy Williams, the general manager of Jazz 91.9 WCLK, and Grammy Award-winning jazz drummer and music director Terri Lyne Carrington.
Jermaine Dupri talks producing, finding talent over 25 years of So So Def
For nearly 30 years, Atlanta has been home to Jermaine Dupri’s record label So So Def – a label responsible for a sound that helped propel a fusion of hip hop and R&B well beyond the South. On this edition of “Closer Look,” we revisit host Rose Scott’s...
Eddie Barbash, founding member of 'The Late Show' house band, performs at the Breman Museum
When Stephen Colbert took over as host of “The Late Show,” he wanted a superb band to be part of the program. Saxophonist Eddie Barbash co-founded that band with Jon Batiste. Barbash, an extraordinary musician across genres who has collaborated with artists like Wynton Marsalis and Yo-Yo Ma, performs in Atlanta on Oct. 20 at the Breman Museum. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom for a chat ahead of his concert.
Intersectional studies at Georgia State University; Record executive Jermaine Dupri
On this edition of Closer Look: Georgia State University has a grant to support intersectional studies. An upcoming forum will focus on the American South and Black feminism. And we revisit a conversation with record executive, music producer and artist, Jermaine Dupri.
WABE News Quiz, October 21, 2022
#1. Which former U.S. president is coming to Atlanta to campaign for Democratic candidates?. #2. Starting this week, you can now buy what device over the counter in the U.S.?. #3. Do Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s honorary sheriff’s badges carry any law enforcement authority?. #4. Which...
