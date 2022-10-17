Succession's Logan Roy Is 'Killing the Opposition' in First Season 4 Footage

Not to be outdone by House of the Dragon ‘s battle for the Iron Throne , HBO’s other Succession returned on Sunday, by way of new footage from its upcoming fourth season.

As part of a sizzle reel teasing multiple HBO projects on the horizon (embedded above), Succession patriarch Logan Roy is seen giving a rousing pep talk to his Waystar Royco employees as the conglomerate is poised to be sold to tech founder Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

“We’re killing the opposition! I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder,” Logan promises. “I love it here. I f—king love it!” Cousin Greg, for one, looks jazzed about it, while the four Roy children… well, don’t.

Across Season 4’s 10 episodes, “the prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed,” according to the official synopsis. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Season 3 of the corporate satire ended with Logan outsmarting Kendall, Shiv and Roman , cutting them out entirely from the family business. He had help, it seems, from Shiv’s husband Tom, who appears to still be in Logan’s good graces in the teaser above. ( Succession ‘s footage begins at the 1:30 mark.)

The newly released sizzle reel also offers glimpses at The Last of Us ( watch full trailer ), The White Lotus ( watch full trailer ) and Love & Death , an upcoming miniseries starring WandaVision ‘s Elizabeth Olsen. Succession , like many of the teased projects, will return in 2023; watch the full promo above.