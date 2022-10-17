ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Succession's Logan Roy Is 'Killing the Opposition' in First Season 4 Footage

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTNEw_0ic9Vg3o00

Not to be outdone by House of the Dragon ‘s battle for the Iron Throne , HBO’s other Succession returned on Sunday, by way of new footage from its upcoming fourth season.

As part of a sizzle reel teasing multiple HBO projects on the horizon (embedded above), Succession patriarch Logan Roy is seen giving a rousing pep talk to his Waystar Royco employees as the conglomerate is poised to be sold to tech founder Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

“We’re killing the opposition! I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder,” Logan promises. “I love it here. I f—king love it!” Cousin Greg, for one, looks jazzed about it, while the four Roy children… well, don’t.

Across Season 4’s 10 episodes, “the prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed,” according to the official synopsis. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Season 3 of the corporate satire ended with Logan outsmarting Kendall, Shiv and Roman , cutting them out entirely from the family business. He had help, it seems, from Shiv’s husband Tom, who appears to still be in Logan’s good graces in the teaser above. ( Succession ‘s footage begins at the 1:30 mark.)

The newly released sizzle reel also offers glimpses at The Last of Us ( watch full trailer ), The White Lotus ( watch full trailer ) and Love & Death , an upcoming miniseries starring WandaVision ‘s Elizabeth Olsen. Succession , like many of the teased projects, will return in 2023; watch the full promo above.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

House of the Dragon Finale: Get First Look at Explosive Episode 10 Trailer

Put your dragon eggs in the warmer and get ready: House of the Dragon‘s Season 1 finale is almost here. Following the fantasy drama’s airing Sunday evening, HBO released a preview for next week’s season-ending Episode 10. The spot gives a hint at how the aftermath of Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne will unfold, particularly after Rhaenys and Meleys crashed the party in stunning and violent fashion at the end of Episode 9. (Read a full recap then check out our deeper dive into that huge moment in the dragon pit.) The finale will bring Rhaenyra — aka the person King...
TVLine

House of the Dragon's Rhaenys Is the Fastest Woman in Westeros, and We've Got Some Episode 9 Questions

If you need to get something done, ask a mother. And if you need to get something done while somehow subverting the rules of time and space, ask a mother with a dragon at the ready. Surely, if Eve Best’s Rhaenys is to be remembered for anything she did in House of the Dragon‘s Episode 9, it’s riding into King’s Landing’s Dragon Pit on the back of her dragon and waging a highly public objection to Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne. But if The Queen That Never Was is remembered for two things from the season’s penultimate hour, I hope we...
TVLine

And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2

Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That…. Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish,...
TVLine

Chicago Med Reunion Ahead? Did TWD Vic Deserve Gorier Death? Did She-Hulk Disney+ Menu Fool You? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Midnight Club, The Walking Dead, NCIS, The Winchesters and Andor! 1 | In The Midnight Club, is there any connection between Regina (Athena’s mom) calling Julia “bright girl,” and the grown up Julia calling Ilonka the same thing? Does Ilonka actually possess some untapped magic or knowledge inside her, or are all of the cult’s beliefs and teachings a bunch of hogwash? And considering that wild finale reveal, any educated guesses as to what Dr. Stanton’s...
TVLine

Rings of Power Finale: Charlie Vickers Breaks Down That Halbrand Reveal, Those 'Definite Vibes' With Galadriel

The following contains spoilers from the Rings of Power Season 1 finale. Proceed accordingly. Finally, we know who Sauron is in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Dark Lord’s identity was revealed in Thursday’s Season 1 finale when Galadriel investigated the lineage of the true King of the Southlands. She uncovered a startling revelation in Eregion’s archives: The king’s line died a thousand years ago, and he had no heirs, meaning that Halbrand lied about who he was. When she confronted him about this, the mysterious Southlander confirmed that he was, indeed, the Sauron. While the audience only...
TVLine

Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?

With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
TVLine

Friends' Matthew Perry Details Harrowing Near-Death Experience: 'I Had a 2 Percent Chance to Live'

Matthew Perry‘s struggle with drug and alcohol abuse nearly ended his life at age 49, as detailed in the actor’s forthcoming memoir. The Friends alum, now 53, spoke with People about his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing (releasing Tuesday, Nov. 1), which he says he wrote to help others. In the memoir, Perry reflects on a near-death experience that he narrowly survived in 2018. At the time, it was reported that Perry had undergone abdominal surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation — but the full story was that his colon had burst from opioid overuse. He did have surgery,...
TVLine

A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage

The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
TVLine

Yellowstone Season 5 to Preview Two Weeks Early — How to Rope a Ticket

Yellowstone aficionados, your fanship is about to be rewarded. On Thursday, the mega-popular Western drama announced that its Season 5 premiere, which won’t hit the Paramount Network until Sunday, Nov. 13, when two episodes start unspooling at 8/7c, will get a sneak-peek preview at 100+ AMC Theaters locations on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets to the event are $15 and go on sale… well, today, at AMCTheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile App.  In addition to whetting viewers’ appetites for the next chapter in the Dutton family’s blood-soaked story, screenings will include a preview of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, the...
TVLine

One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]

This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
TVLine

Fire Country Recap: Marching Orders — Plus, Three Secrets Are Revealed

This week on CBS’ Fire Country, Jake held Bode’s fate in his hands, depending on whether he told Vince about getting slugged by his ex’s brother or not. But it was another secret that wound up deciding if Bode would get booted from his hometown. Episode 2 opened with a flashback to when Riley was alive, and a birthday celebration at the bar. In thanking all those in attendance — Vince, Sharon, Eve, Jake and Bode — Riley very conveniently connected any last dots we needed, regarding who is who. (Namely, Sharon and Vince are both her parents, and they are...
TVLine

The Watcher: Grade the Premiere of Ryan Murphy's True-Crime Nightmare

Never one to let spooky season go uncelebrated, Ryan Murphy is telling another American horror story by way of The Watcher, a true-crime adaptation that dropped in full on Thursday. If you’re not familiar with the source material that inspired Murphy and Ian Brennan’s take, The Watcher pulls from a real story — best chronicled by New York Magazine in 2018; carve out some time for the read! — about the owners of a suburban New Jersey home who were stalked and threatened by an anonymous letter writer calling themselves The Watcher. And though the premiere episode of Murphy’s adaptation does...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TVLine

SNL: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Basics Into Bad Bitches in 'Hot Girl Hospital'

Look, Grey’s Anatomy can’t keep going on forever, right? Well, Shonda Rhimes has nothing to worry about, because Saturday Night Live has just found the next great medical drama: “Hot Girl Hospital.” It’s always a crapshoot letting non-actors host SNL, and this week’s host, Megan Thee Stallion, has very little on-screen acting experience (music videos aside, of course). She’s made a few one-off appearances on Good Girls, P-Valley, and She-Hulk — but can she carry an entire scene? Based on this sketch, the answer is a resounding yes! Megan stars with Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson as three Black women dedicated to...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More

Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports. The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of...
OREGON STATE
TVLine

Deleted The Flash Season 8 Finale Scene Reveals Why 2049's Barry Wasn't Around to Help Save Iris

‘Member when heading into The Flash‘s Season 8 finale, timesick Iris suddenly vanished from the 2049 S.T.A.R. Labs med bay and rematerialized in 2022, just in time to get zapped by one of Barry’s hurled lightning bolts? Iris then seemingly died in her husband’s arms, before dissipating into a cloud of particles. The search was then on to find Iris, and though 2049’s Jay Garrick and wife Dr. Joan Williams traveled to 2022 to help out, why didn’t their own Barry Allen/The Flash offer up his own considerable set of skills? The explanation for 2049 Barry’s absence is revealed in the clip...
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski Talk Ep 7's Poignant Barn Scene: 'June Is Serena's Biggest Ally, Believe It or Not' — Watch

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 5, Episode 7 of The Handmaid’s Tale. If you happened to have “June coaches Serena through labor in a barn” on your Gilead Bingo card, congrats: This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale really paid off. In the highly emotional hour, Elisabeth Moss’ June wound up having to help Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena give birth in a barn in No Man’s Land. The former handmaid then had to figure out how to get a feverish Serena and her son, Noah, to a hospital — which she did successfully. But not long after they arrived, Serena was...
WASHINGTON STATE
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i Sneak Peek: Lucy's Moving Plans Catch Kate Off Guard

Fans of NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Kate/Lucy romance have been served very, very well thus far in Season 2. But from the looks of our exclusive sneak peek at this Monday’s episode, some agita may now be on tap for said ‘shippers. In the episode “Sudden Death,” airing Monday at 10/9c on CBS, Tennant’s NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor — and in the course of doing so, goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Elsewhere, as seen in the sneak peek above (that will have you shouting at Kate, “Say something!!!!!!”), Lucy (played by Yasmine Al-Bustami) is readying for...
TVLine

Ratings: Sheldon, Ghosts, SVU Lead Night; Walker Spinoff Audience Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU tied for the Thursday demo win, while the former also drew the night’s biggest audience. CBS | Young Sheldon (6.9 million viewers/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.6) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.4) all ticked up in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady. Sheldon is looking at its best audience since April 21, while Ghosts is poised to report its best since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, but...
TVLine

The School for Good and Evil: Netflix's Fairy Tale Epic Lays the Groundwork for Fan-Demanded Sequel — Grade It!

If all goes according to plan, Netflix’s latest YA adaptation could continue happily ever after for years to come. Based on the first book in Soman Chainani’s six-part series, The School For Good and Evil follows two best friends — Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) — who are whisked away to the titular institution where fairy tale heroes and villains are made. The catch? Whereas Agatha lands comfortably in the School for Good, Sophie is “mistakenly” dropped into the School for Evil. The School Master (Laurence Fishburne) insists that his institution doesn’t make mistakes, so the besties are left...
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy