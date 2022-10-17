ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons

When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview

The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.
NFL Week 7 Injury Updates: Latest on Who’s In, Who’s Out

Some key players will be out of action this week while others return from the injured list to help their teams as the 2022 NFL season chugs along. One of the most beleaguered units, the Packers receiving corps, will be missing a couple of players but also might see the return of veteran wideout Sammy Watkins. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. V=Brown and (probably) D’Andre Swift are back for the Lions’ matchup with the Cowboys. The 49ers get some key defensive players back to help slow down the Chiefs’ offense.
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Dolphins

The Detroit Lions will return home to play at Ford Field next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It will be the first home game since the team lost, 48-45, to the Seattle Seahawks in early October. Since then, the team has lost to the Patriots on the road. Following their...
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
Larry Stone: 2022 has been the year of Geno in Seattle sports

This is the uplifting story of Geno, who began his Seattle season as an afterthought and then segued into a huge contributor to unexpected success. I’m talking third baseman Eugenio Suarez, known affectionately in the Mariners’ clubhouse as Geno, who came to Seattle in March as a throw-in in the Jesse Winker trade. It was Winker’s bat that was going to be the difference-maker, but to get Winker you had to take Suarez and his high salary, which the Cincinnati Reds were looking to shed. And then Geno morphed into so much more — one of their most productive players all season, and the North Star in the clubhouse around whom their positive culture flowed.
