Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Superman?!? NFL Player Goes Viral For Incredible Flying Touchdown
Marco Wilson pulled off his first NFL interception... and it only got better from there.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Steelers-Dolphins ‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers and Dolphins will be featured on the prime-time stage in Week 7. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fully cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return as the team’s starter for Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins, who have lost three straight games, need Tagovailoa back under center....
Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview
The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.
Eagles Bye Week Awards: MVPs, Improved Players, and Valuable Assistants
There is plenty of good to go around after a 6-0 start and it's time to break down the Eagles' best as we press pause for Week 7:. Offensive MVP - WR A.J. Brown - Brown has been as advertised and more as the final piece of the puzzle that has made the offense complete.
NFL Week 7 Injury Updates: Latest on Who’s In, Who’s Out
Some key players will be out of action this week while others return from the injured list to help their teams as the 2022 NFL season chugs along. One of the most beleaguered units, the Packers receiving corps, will be missing a couple of players but also might see the return of veteran wideout Sammy Watkins. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. V=Brown and (probably) D’Andre Swift are back for the Lions’ matchup with the Cowboys. The 49ers get some key defensive players back to help slow down the Chiefs’ offense.
Jets Host Two-Time Pro Bowl DT For Visit, Could Add Veteran to Stacked D-Line Room
The Jets hosted veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph for a visit on Friday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Joseph, 34, is a two-time Pro Bowler and former second-round pick. He's a Super Bowl champion, with the Giants back in 2011, and has plenty of experience, looking to embark on his 13th season in the NFL.
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will return home to play at Ford Field next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It will be the first home game since the team lost, 48-45, to the Seattle Seahawks in early October. Since then, the team has lost to the Patriots on the road. Following their...
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
One SEC Fan Base Got a Lot More Optimistic With Alabama Loss, and It’s Not Tennessee
What's more telling than putting your money where your mouth is? Backing it up with your wallet. Fans of an SEC team are doing just that, and it's probably not the one you're thinking. In fact, it's for a team that the Alabama Crimson Tide has yet to play this season.
Larry Stone: 2022 has been the year of Geno in Seattle sports
This is the uplifting story of Geno, who began his Seattle season as an afterthought and then segued into a huge contributor to unexpected success. I’m talking third baseman Eugenio Suarez, known affectionately in the Mariners’ clubhouse as Geno, who came to Seattle in March as a throw-in in the Jesse Winker trade. It was Winker’s bat that was going to be the difference-maker, but to get Winker you had to take Suarez and his high salary, which the Cincinnati Reds were looking to shed. And then Geno morphed into so much more — one of their most productive players all season, and the North Star in the clubhouse around whom their positive culture flowed.
