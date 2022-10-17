Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley was named to the AP Midseason All-America Team. Henley is one of five Pac-12 players named to the team and was one of three linebackers named alongside Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Drew Sanders of Arkansas. The last Cougar named to a Midseason All-America Team was kicker Blake Mazza in 2019 who earned second-team honors by The Athletic while defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa was named to the Midseason All-America Team by the AP, ESPN.com, CBS Sports and Athlon in 2017.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO