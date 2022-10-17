Read full article on original website
Authorities complete alleged Pullman High rape investigation
The Pullman Police Department has completed its investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a Pullman High School student and referred the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office. The Lewiston Tribune reports the police department determined there is probable cause that a juvenile suspect committed third-degree rape Sept....
Surging Vandals host Portland State Saturday in the Dome
The 17th ranked University of Idaho football team is back home this Saturday when the Vandals host Portland State in a Big Sky game. Idaho is 4-2 overall and 3-0 in league. The Vikings come in with a record of 2-4 overall and a 1-2 record inside the Big Sky.
Power outage planned for Pierce and Weippe areas
About 1,400 combined Avista and Clearwater Power customers in the Pierce, Weippe, and surrounding areas will experience a power outage starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Customers affected by the outage will be notified. Avista crews will be replacing structures that were damaged...
Playoff berth at stake as Bengals host Coeur d’Alene Friday
The Lewiston High School football team closes out the regular season at home this Friday as the Bengals host rival Coeur d’Alene. The winner will advance and host an Idaho State 5-A Playoff game next weekend. Fans can tune for the Joe Hall Ford Pre-Game Report at 6:35 p.m....
WSU’s Henley named to AP Midseason All-America Team
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley was named to the AP Midseason All-America Team. Henley is one of five Pac-12 players named to the team and was one of three linebackers named alongside Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Drew Sanders of Arkansas. The last Cougar named to a Midseason All-America Team was kicker Blake Mazza in 2019 who earned second-team honors by The Athletic while defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa was named to the Midseason All-America Team by the AP, ESPN.com, CBS Sports and Athlon in 2017.
