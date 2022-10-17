Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Person Of Interest Arrested In Murder Of Milwaukee 12-Year-Old
There is a person of interest in custody for last week’s murder of a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl. Milwaukee Police are not naming the person they arrested, or how they are tied to the case. Investigators are clear that the person has not yet been charged. 12-old Olivia Schultz’s family...
seehafernews.com
Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Begins Defense
Darrell Brooks Jr. says there are two sides to every story. He cried yesterday as he began his defense in the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial. Brooks is acting as his own lawyer in the trial, and started his day yesterday by calling two witnesses. Brooks is facing life in prison...
Man in police custody after abducting woman near 5th and Vliet in Milwaukee
A 23-year-old woman was running from a 31-year-old man when the man fired multiple gunshots at her, missing her. Police say the man grabbed the woman and drove off.
WISN
MPD: Speeding driver arrested in deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a man following a fatal crash late Thursday night. Police said that officers tried to stop a vehicle about 10:23 p.m. that was speeding at North Teutonia Avenue and West Congress Street. Officers ended the chase, but said a 30-year-old Milwaukee man continued to...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Sentenced for 2021 Murder
The man responsible for the killing of David Posey last year has been sentenced. Denell Logan was previously convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and was sentenced to spend 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Officers were called that early February morning to the area...
Hartland, WI fire leaves 6 dead at apartment complex; criminal investigation underway
Police said they are now looking into whether the fire was intentionally set.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 2 men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
seehafernews.com
Woman Kidnapped, Shot-At In Downtown Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police say a woman wasn’t hurt despite being abducted and shot at. It happened yesterday afternoon near 6th and Vliet. Police say a man abducted a woman, but she escaped. As she was running away, officers say the man shot at her. He was arrested, and she wasn’t...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday morning, Oct. 20. The shooting, police said, was the result of an argument. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 95th and Sheridan around 11:40 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks is kicked out of court AGAIN for interrupting cross-examination of defense witness who told cops a black - not red - SUV plowed into the back of him and threw him 20 feet in the air
Waukesha parade killer Darrel Brooks was kicked out of the court room during his murder trial for a second time - this time, for interrupting the cross-examination of his own defense witness who was thrown up to 20 feet into the air by his SUV. Brooks, 41, is representing himself...
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station attendant assaulted in armed robbery: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a gas station attendant was assaulted during an armed robbery in the city's Harambee neighborhood late Tuesday night, Oct. 18. It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Center around 11:45 p.m. Police said someone held the attendant at gunpoint and took their wallet. Additionally, police...
seehafernews.com
More Arguments From Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect
The Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect is getting more argumentative as his trial gets closer to ending. Darrell Brooks Jr. yesterday argued with the judge in the case, at one point telling her that she can’t “tell him what to do.”. Yesterday’s big piece of evidence was the SUV...
dailydodge.com
Cash Bond Set At $10K For Milwaukee Men Charged In Connection To Burglary In Fond Du Lac County
(Empire) All three Milwaukee men arrested for a burglary at Sabel Mechanical in the town of Empire have made their initial appearances in Fond du Lac County court. Cash bond was set at $10,000 for Trystien Homan and Khalil Gates, both 19-years-old, and 22-year-old Tijveyon Watson-Wynos. All three men face...
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
Seven people were killed in an early Friday morning apartment building fire in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the Hartland Police Department.
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
Comments / 1