Waukesha, WI

seehafernews.com

Person Of Interest Arrested In Murder Of Milwaukee 12-Year-Old

There is a person of interest in custody for last week’s murder of a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl. Milwaukee Police are not naming the person they arrested, or how they are tied to the case. Investigators are clear that the person has not yet been charged. 12-old Olivia Schultz’s family...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Begins Defense

Darrell Brooks Jr. says there are two sides to every story. He cried yesterday as he began his defense in the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial. Brooks is acting as his own lawyer in the trial, and started his day yesterday by calling two witnesses. Brooks is facing life in prison...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

MPD: Speeding driver arrested in deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a man following a fatal crash late Thursday night. Police said that officers tried to stop a vehicle about 10:23 p.m. that was speeding at North Teutonia Avenue and West Congress Street. Officers ended the chase, but said a 30-year-old Milwaukee man continued to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Sentenced for 2021 Murder

The man responsible for the killing of David Posey last year has been sentenced. Denell Logan was previously convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and was sentenced to spend 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Officers were called that early February morning to the area...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Kidnapped, Shot-At In Downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police say a woman wasn’t hurt despite being abducted and shot at. It happened yesterday afternoon near 6th and Vliet. Police say a man abducted a woman, but she escaped. As she was running away, officers say the man shot at her. He was arrested, and she wasn’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday morning, Oct. 20. The shooting, police said, was the result of an argument. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 95th and Sheridan around 11:40 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Daily Mail

Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks is kicked out of court AGAIN for interrupting cross-examination of defense witness who told cops a black - not red - SUV plowed into the back of him and threw him 20 feet in the air

Waukesha parade killer Darrel Brooks was kicked out of the court room during his murder trial for a second time - this time, for interrupting the cross-examination of his own defense witness who was thrown up to 20 feet into the air by his SUV. Brooks, 41, is representing himself...
WAUKESHA, WI
wlip.com

Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station attendant assaulted in armed robbery: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a gas station attendant was assaulted during an armed robbery in the city's Harambee neighborhood late Tuesday night, Oct. 18. It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Center around 11:45 p.m. Police said someone held the attendant at gunpoint and took their wallet. Additionally, police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

More Arguments From Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect

The Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect is getting more argumentative as his trial gets closer to ending. Darrell Brooks Jr. yesterday argued with the judge in the case, at one point telling her that she can’t “tell him what to do.”. Yesterday’s big piece of evidence was the SUV...
WAUKESHA, WI

