Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Tom Brady: 'There's No Way He's Enjoying This'
Count former Pittsburgh Steelers great and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger as one of many who believe something is not quite right with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Bucs fell to the previously 1-4 Steelers this past Sunday, prompting Roethlisberger to share his thoughts on...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Patriots Sign Wideout Off Ravens Practice Squad, Add Edger Rusher
The Patriots kicked off Week 7 by adding a new member to their receiving corps. New England on Wednesday signed undrafted rookie Raleigh Webb off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. Per NFL rules, Webb must remain on the Patriots’ 53-man roster for at least three weeks. A five-year...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Mac Jones Or Bailey Zappe? Kurt Warner Chooses Patriots QB
Unlike many Patriots fans, Kurt Warner isn’t dealing with a case of “Zappe Fever.”. Bailey Zappe has been all the rage in New England after making his NFL debut in Week 4. Zappe played admirably at Lambeau Field in a losing effort, but he looked like a legitimate starting quarterback in each of his first two starts. And if the rookie leads the Patriots to a third consecutive win Monday night at Gillette Stadium, it theoretically will make it more difficult for Bill Belichick and company to put him back on the bench.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Patriots reporter indicates there is turmoil between Mac Jones, team
Bailey Zappe has played well in his two starts with the New England Patriots this season, which has led to some speculation that the rookie could supplant Mac Jones even when Jones is fully recovered from his ankle injury. That juicy narrative seems to be taking on a life of its own.
How Tom Brady Reacted To Ben Roethlisberger Week 6 Criticism
Tom Brady isn’t going to pretend that he’s having a good time on the football field when he isn’t. It’s been the case through much of the first six weeks, too, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring down .500 and their worst loss of the season having taken place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have come to criticize Brady in recent weeks given how the on-field product has looked, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined in on the conversation. Roethlisberger essentially expressed how he thought Brady looked checked out in Week 6, not displaying the mannerisms or body language of a quarterback which wanted to be playing.
Why Patriots Will Have Hard Time Replacing This Special Teams Ace
The New England Patriots will be without one of their top special teams players for the rest of the NFL season. Cody Davis will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a non-contact knee injury during last week’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Patriots placed Davis on injured reserve Tuesday.
How Ex-Patriots Lineman Felt About Tom Brady Reaming Out Bucs
It almost feels like we’ve seen an equal number of sideline temper tantrums and touchdown passes from Tom Brady this season. The first six weeks of the 2022 season were a grind for the Buccaneers, and Brady wasn’t always able to take it in stride. From launching his helmet to smashing tablets and, most recently, lashing out at his offensive line, airing out frustrations has been a common occurrence for Tampa Bay’s star quarterback.
Mac Jones Reportedly Would Welcome This Change To Patriots’ Offense
The New England Patriots’ offense has looked much different (and better) the past few weeks. Not just because Bailey Zappe has been playing quarterback with Mac Jones recovering from a high ankle sprain. But also because the Patriots have turned back to a simplified version of their offense after leaning on a new scheme with Jones over the first three weeks.
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Bet Down
After a big road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills have again been bet down as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Buffalo Bills +290 (Last week: +450, #1) The...
Mac Jones Attitude Issue? Patriots Writer Curiously Cites ‘Someone’ Who’d Know
The well-documented quarterback competition pertaining to the New England Patriots has created a number of storylines relating to both Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin further fueled that fire Wednesday morning when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and speculated on a...
Patriots Rumors: QB Plan Revealed With Mac Jones Nearing Return
A report Thursday indicated Mac Jones believes he’ll be ready for this week’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. If he is, he’ll reportedly be back in the starting lineup. Shortly after ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Jones, who’s missed the last three games with...
Ex-Patriot Shares Inside Info About Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe
One day after Bailey Zappe led the Patriots to a comfortable win over the Cleveland Browns, he and Mac Jones both attended a charity bowling event in Boston hosted by Devin and Jason McCourty. Jason McCourty, the former New England cornerback-turned-NFL Network host, offered a glimpse inside that event Wednesday...
Superman?!? NFL Player Goes Viral For Incredible Flying Touchdown
Marco Wilson pulled off his first NFL interception... and it only got better from there.
