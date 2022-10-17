Read full article on original website
NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details
(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
Maryland Weather: Gorgeous Purple Friday
BALTIMORE-- A brisk start to the day with a few frost advisories throughout the region but don't fret, sunshine and warm temps are just over the horizon!In fact, this will be a gorgeous purple Friday, with temps sitting in the mid 60s bringing us an abundance of sunshine throughout the day.Saturday clouds increase but temps reach higher, topping out in the high 60's. Chances for showers come in to play on game day, Sunday, while temp highs settle back to the mid 60's. Clouds stick around into the next work week with temp highs climbing their way back into the 70's for the majority of the week.Wednesday and Thursday wet weather tiptoes it's way into back into the forecast but things remain moderately warm for this time of year.
WBOC
Frost Advisory Again Tonight
Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 19, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and unusually chilly for mid October. Patchy frost in colder inland areas. Low 32-35°. Wind: W 4-8 mph. Warmer near the Chesapeake Bay with lows near 45-48° right on the water.
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
WSLS
‘There is no wrong place to go:’ How to find the best fall foliage in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – When we think of fall, we think of the changing colors of leaves and here in Southwest Virginia, there are some pretty spectacular places to get a peek at the fall foliage. This time of year is considered peak season on the Appalachian Trail and...
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
First Snow Of The Season Leads To Delays In Pennsylvania
The first snow of fall 2022 has fallen in Pennsylvania. People in Grove City, Slippery Rock, and Portersville woke up to snow, although the latter only had it on the grass. The Slippery Rock School District was delayed for two hours due to the snow. A Freeze Warning is in...
West Virginia sees first snow of the Fall season on Tuesday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the first big blast of cold air makes its way down towards the Ohio Valley, we also will see our first chance for snowflakes since back in April. The Set Up: A big dip in the Jetstream is allowing cold air that normally sits over Northern Canada, to move on […]
WJLA
DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
TODAY.com
Parts of Midwest get a foot of snow in early winter storm
An early winter storm dropped more than a foot a snow in parts of Wisconsin and Michigan while Chicago saw its first flurries of the season. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.Oct. 18, 2022.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
foxbaltimore.com
Big Cold Snap Heading Our Way This Week In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some of the coldest air of the year moving in this week. We may see a few showers Monday afternoon as a strong cold front moves in from the west. High temps will be close to average this afternoon. Numbers will drop considerably Tuesday and Wednesday...
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia history?
With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia.
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
State issues warning: Don't move your firewood
The state suggests buying firewood "from a reputable dealer" in the county where you plan to burn the wood.
wmar2news
A big cooldown on the way for Maryland
BALTIMORE — The weekend was a great one thanks to the warm temperatures and sunshine. Everyone was enjoying the 70s, but a strong cold front is approaching our area and will clear through on Monday and bring in a very big cooldown to Maryland. A strong Canadian system will...
When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
