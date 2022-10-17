ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Chilly mornings and mild afternoons are in store for Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days. It will be a cold start to Friday with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s. However, an area of high pressure will build over the region. This system will give the area fair weather conditions with mostly sunny skies overhead. It will be slightly milder—but still cooler than average—for the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower and middle 60s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO