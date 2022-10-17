Read full article on original website
Pumpkin whisperer Tator Edwards reaches finale of Outrageous Pumpkins, to host live demos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you need a little help carving your Jack O'Lantern this weekend there's a local pumpkin whisperer in town. Grove City's Tator Edwards will host two live demos this weekend. Edwards is among the final 4 of Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins.' The finale premieres at...
Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
Good Day Columbus: 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show has begun!. The four-day celebration attracts over 400,000 people every year and is filled with many activities and events. The show began on Wednesday and will conclude Saturday. Those attending can expect a number of contests, parades, food, drinks, games,...
A batty holiday for Boo at the Columbus Zoo this Halloween
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with a merry-not-scary festivities for Boo at the Zoo! Guests can meet character ambassadors dressed up in costume and find treats around the park through Halloween weekend on Sunday, October 30th. For ticket information and a list...
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
COTA volunteers prepare to distribute hundreds of boxes of food to Linden community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Volunteers are taking time out of their day on Wednesday to pack up fresh produce and distribute it to those in need in the Linden area. COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group is teaming up with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to give back. Volunteers are spending...
Columbus Weather: Warm weekend set to arrive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Look at all that beautiful sunshine! The wind is still fairly brisk, but it’s a beautiful afternoon! This weekend will be windy and warm, perfect for festivals and football games. We are watching a tropical system that could send remnants our way next week with scattered showers. Have a great weekend!
Walmart announces Black Friday deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opening in Central Ohio
Here's some sweet news you can use: The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in Columbus this weekend. They offer twelve flavors of cobblers with ice cream, twelve flavors of banana puddings, six styles of cinnamon rolls, Sweet Peachy Tea, Cold Rush cold-brewed coffee and more. The grand opening is October...
People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
OSU 1998 Sugar Bowl ring among items being auctioned off by Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is auctioning off a number of items including a 1998 Ohio State Big Ten/Sugar Bowl championship ring. The sheriff's office said it has exhausted every effort to locate the ring's owner. Ohio State defeated Michigan 31-16 in the season finale...
Suspect accused of attacking employee, stealing gaming systems from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of attacking an employee at a store on the northeast side and stealing several gaming systems. Police said at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked an employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road.
Columbus Weather: Freeze warning in effect overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bundle up for another cold, windy night! Wind chills in the 20s again. And yes, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Billings, Montana, will be 20+ degrees warmer than Columbus on Thursday. We’re looking forward to milder temperatures for the rest of the week. We’re likely to...
She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
Columbus Weather: Meteor shower peaks tonight as warmup begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wind is still pretty strong but at least we have blue sky and plenty of sunshine in some places!. Temperatures are warmer today and they'll keep getting warmer into the weekend. A glorious Second Summer weekend is on the way!. Interactive Radar | Weather...
Columbus man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty to making and selling "ghost guns" with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, admitted that he made and sold firearms that he knew were illegal. Develin is also accused of making threats against synagogues and Jewish schools in Franklin County.
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
Lancaster company receives $75M in federal funds for lithium-ion battery recycling factory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion in federal grant money to make electric vehicle batteries. The Energy Department announced on Wednesday the grants that will be used to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.
Columbus gas prices down 14 cents in last week, AAA reports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio have decreased in the past week, AAA reports. The latest report from AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.74. Prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average...
