BBC
Aston Villa: Who are the contenders to replace Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa are hunting for a new manager after Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties following Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Gerrard leaves Villa teetering precariously above the relegation zone, having collected only nine points from 11 Premier League games this season. Villa supporters were calling for Gerrard's head...
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
