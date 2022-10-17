ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

No cash accessed after someone blew up ATM in California

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in Southern California, but didn't get away with any cash, authorities said.

Bomb techs with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an explosion Sunday morning in Palmdale, officials said.

Photos posted to Twitter by the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau showed the Bank of America ATM blown apart with debris scattered around and scorch marks on the pavement.

“No currency was accessed. Investigation ongoing. Neighborhood safe,” the tweet said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators didn't immediately release any suspect descriptions.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside

Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Juvenile Suspected of Possessing Loaded Handgun, Billy Club Arrested

(CNS) – A juvenile documented street gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun and a billy club. The Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 84-700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
foxla.com

Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

Hesperia man pleads guilty to defrauding his employer over 16 years

BOSTON – A 56-year-old Hesperia man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. The US District Attorney’s Office said Darrell Pike, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail

An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriffs' use of force in question after rough arrest caught on camera

The use of force by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies is once again being questioned after eyewitness video circulated through social media on Wednesday showing deputies arresting a man outside a hookah lounge in Inglewood on Sunday. The man, identified as 24-year-old Blake Anderson, works as a security guard at the hookah lounge located on the 5006 block of West Century Boulevard. It's unclear what prompted deputies to come to the lounge, which is outside their jurisdiction. However, the department said that Anderson is a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded gun. Once deputies arrived to the scene, video shows...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia

A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
HESPERIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers

Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood shoe store robbed, shot up across from SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Residents are reporting a shoe store was robbed today that is located across the street from SoFi Stadium. Residents posted photos on social media showing bullet holes in the glass leading into Shoe Palace which is located in the shopping center where fans attending games at SoFi regularly congregate before and after kickoff.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Surveillance video captures thieves ransacking Yorba Linda home

Thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after ransacking a home in an upscale Yorba Linda neighborhood last week. This incident, which was captured on home security cameras, occurred around 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 13 at a home in the 4000 block of Hoiserlawn Way, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
KTLA

Thieves try to blow up ATM in Palmdale

The sound of explosions rang out in Palmdale early Sunday morning after thieves tried to blow their way into an ATM. It happened around 4:05 a.m. at a Bank of America ATM located near the intersection of 50th Street West and West Avenue N. Bomb technicians from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement […]
PALMDALE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Officials Sound Alarm Over Fentanyl Poisoning Risks Countywide

(CNS) – A public awareness campaign emphasizing the perils of fentanyl and actions that Riverside County residents can take to prevent their loved ones from being a fentanyl poisoning victim was unveiled Thursday. “The goal is to bring all the disciplines together to share information,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy