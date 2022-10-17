Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven’t slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick’s Day – it’s still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
informnny.com
‘Bat Week:’ Why you should avoid hibernating bats
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like skeletons, ghosts and creepy cobwebs, bats are a synonymous part of Halloween. Next week, they’re also in the spotlight for a state week encouraging people to take care around their nocturnal friends. “Bat Week” runs from Oct. 24-31 in New York. It’s a...
informnny.com
South Carolina fugitive arrested in Jefferson County
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County on Thursday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3...
informnny.com
JD Vance’s firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August...
informnny.com
Empire State Weekly: Legislation adds protections to abuse survivors
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, five bills signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul aim to increase protections for survivors of domestic abuse. The Governor signed that legislation during Domestic Violence Awareness Week. Kelli Owens, the Executive Director at the State Office for the...
informnny.com
Temporary restraining order placed on NYS ruling preventing concealed carry in places of worship
(WIVB) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the prosecution of the new New York State gun law that makes carrying a firearm in places of worship a felony. The state legislature approved the new law in June. “I have instructed all police agencies not...
informnny.com
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the Capitol in Phoenix a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting...
Comments / 0