Why New York counties are putting on green lights

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven’t slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick’s Day – it’s still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
‘Bat Week:’ Why you should avoid hibernating bats

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like skeletons, ghosts and creepy cobwebs, bats are a synonymous part of Halloween. Next week, they’re also in the spotlight for a state week encouraging people to take care around their nocturnal friends. “Bat Week” runs from Oct. 24-31 in New York. It’s a...
INDIANA STATE
South Carolina fugitive arrested in Jefferson County

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County on Thursday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
JD Vance’s firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August...
OHIO STATE
Empire State Weekly: Legislation adds protections to abuse survivors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, five bills signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul aim to increase protections for survivors of domestic abuse. The Governor signed that legislation during Domestic Violence Awareness Week. Kelli Owens, the Executive Director at the State Office for the...
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the Capitol in Phoenix a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting...
ARIZONA STATE

