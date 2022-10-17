Remember last year? "Supply chain issues" was the catchphrase of the year when it came to shipping holiday packages. I know I am not the only one who had stuff show up late. While that may have eased up just a tad in 2022, the new buzzword is inflation, and you may be spending less on Christmas gifts this year. If you're going to have anything to mail out this year, the USPS says it's a good idea to plan ahead and plan early. Delays can happen even in the most perfect world. According to WeAreIowa, the USPS has released its suggested calendar for domestic (U.S.) holiday shipping, for it to arrive by Christmas:

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO