Stowe, VT

WCAX

Behind the Bullets - Part 2

Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations.
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Two years ago, Ray C. Allen took over the farm from his father. They are managing the farm with members of the fifth, sixth, and seventh generations, including young Leah and Taylor Allen.
SOUTH HERO, VT
mynbc5.com

No injuries in Port Kent house fire

PORT KENT, N.Y. — Fire crews are working to determine the origin of a house fire in Port Kent, New York. Officials received a report about the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lake Street. Firefighters spent several hours putting out the blaze. Keeseville Fire...
PORT KENT, NY
WCAX

Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a crash has shut down a stretch of Route 22A in Vergennes. The Vergennes Fire Department closed 22A southbound at Hopkins Road and northbound from the Addison Four Corners area. That’s about a 5-mile stretch. Dispatchers said drivers should expect delays...
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'

Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond

Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond

Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town's unanimous vote against the project.
NEWBURY, VT
willistonobserver.com

Cyclist killed in collision with car

Williston cyclist Gerard Malavenda was killed Saturday when he was hit by a vehicle while biking on Hinesburg Road. A native of Essex Junction who had lived in Williston for the past eight years, Malavenda, 65, was an avid cyclist, according to his sister, Maureen Locker of Williston, and a member of the Green Mountain Bicycling Club.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
CRAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. The Burlington School District announced last week it’s suing the chemical giant for damages to help cover the $165 million cost of building a new high school after the previous building was closed two years ago over contamination concerns. Now, one of the world’s leading PCB experts is bringing her knowledge to the Green Mountain State to help prevent the district’s situation from happening elsewhere.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester

COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck

Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck
CRAFTSBURY, VT
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Morning Show announces group costume contest winner

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first annual Channel 3 This Morning group costume contest has wrapped up. We had so many amazing contributions and one theme was very popular this year. The “Addams Family” theme garnered four contributions. The winner is from the Ostrout Family. Thank you everyone...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne

Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 2 hours...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.
CONCORD, NH

