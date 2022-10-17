Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Updated: 2 hours...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Two years ago, Ray C. Allen took over the farm from his father. They are managing the farm with members of the fifth, sixth, and seventh generations, including young Leah and Taylor Allen.
mynbc5.com
No injuries in Port Kent house fire
PORT KENT, N.Y. — Fire crews are working to determine the origin of a house fire in Port Kent, New York. Officials received a report about the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lake Street. Firefighters spent several hours putting out the blaze. Keeseville Fire...
WCAX
Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a crash has shut down a stretch of Route 22A in Vergennes. The Vergennes Fire Department closed 22A southbound at Hopkins Road and northbound from the Addison Four Corners area. That’s about a 5-mile stretch. Dispatchers said drivers should expect delays...
WCAX
Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
WCAX
Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond
Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in...
willistonobserver.com
Cyclist killed in collision with car
Williston cyclist Gerard Malavenda was killed Saturday when he was hit by a vehicle while biking on Hinesburg Road. A native of Essex Junction who had lived in Williston for the past eight years, Malavenda, 65, was an avid cyclist, according to his sister, Maureen Locker of Williston, and a member of the Green Mountain Bicycling Club.
Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets
Some business owners in the Independent Block have voiced concerns that the plan requires removing part of their building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
WCAX
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. The Burlington School District announced last week it’s suing the chemical giant for damages to help cover the $165 million cost of building a new high school after the previous building was closed two years ago over contamination concerns. Now, one of the world’s leading PCB experts is bringing her knowledge to the Green Mountain State to help prevent the district’s situation from happening elsewhere.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester
COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
WCAX
Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
WCAX
Developers push to boost Chittenden County housing market
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the vacancy rate in Chittenden County at just .4%, there isn’t nearly enough housing for all the people who want to live in the area. But a number of construction projects are in the works to ease the crunch. “This is my town, this...
WCAX
Morning Show announces group costume contest winner
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first annual Channel 3 This Morning group costume contest has wrapped up. We had so many amazing contributions and one theme was very popular this year. The “Addams Family” theme garnered four contributions. The winner is from the Ostrout Family. Thank you everyone...
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
WCAX
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 2 hours...
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
WCAX
NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.
Comments / 0