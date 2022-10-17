While she has "empathy" over the death of Rinna's mother, Denise says it doesn't "excuse" all her behavior. Denise Richards may not be on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" anymore, but she is still tuning in. On Thursday, she made it clear she checked out Part 2 of the Season 12 reunion the previous evening -- and she wasn't fully sold on what she saw.

1 DAY AGO