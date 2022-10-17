ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
toofab.com

Lisa Rinna Grilled for 'Despicable' RHOBH Behavior, Microaggressions and Using Mom's Death as 'Scapegoat'

Andy Cohen calls her out for posting conspiracy theories about production, before Rinna makes a "major revelation" about who really threw Garcelle's memoir in the trash. Lisa Rinna was really in the hot seat for Part 2 of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, as focus shifted to her on-camera attacks on her costars, as well as her controversial social media behavior.
toofab.com

Drew Barrymore Reveals 'Drunk' Makeout Session with George Clooney's 'Best Friend'

"It was an emotional time for you," recalled George, who absolutely remembered the night in question. Drew Barrymore shared her surprising connection to one of George Clooney's good friends when the "Ticket to Paradise" star stopped by her daily talk show on Friday. After Drew remarked that it seemed like...
toofab.com

Kendall Jenner Tired of Her Character Constantly Being Questioned: 'If Only People Knew Me'

"Anything I do gets hate" Kendall Jenner wishes the public knew who she really was. The 26-year-old 818 Tequila mogul fired back against rumors that she was a "mean girl" during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." Jenner shared that her anxiety makes her feel uncomfortable in big crowds, which may make her appear to be standoffish.
toofab.com

Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna's 'Cruel and Vindictive' Behavior After Watching RHOBH Reunion

While she has "empathy" over the death of Rinna's mother, Denise says it doesn't "excuse" all her behavior. Denise Richards may not be on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" anymore, but she is still tuning in. On Thursday, she made it clear she checked out Part 2 of the Season 12 reunion the previous evening -- and she wasn't fully sold on what she saw.
toofab.com

Black Adam Spoilers: Which Other DC Stars Make Cameos In the Film?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" introduces a whole new crop of superheroes to the DC Extended Universe -- but a trio of familiar faces from previous films also pop up throughout the movie. It should be pretty clear we're about to get into spoiler territory here -- so if...
toofab.com

Kevin Spacey Did Not Molest Anthony Rapp, Jury Finds

Rapp and Spacey were both present in court as the verdict was read. Kevin Spacey has been found not liable for battery against Anthony Rapp in the much-talked about civil trial. The jury deliberated for just under 90 minutes on Thursday. Rapp and Spacey were both present in court as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

