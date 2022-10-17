Read full article on original website
Why Kim Kardashian Doesn't 'Trust Anybody Else' When It Comes to Approving Photos of Her
"Bitch, you'll thank me later," exclaimed Kim, as Khloe made it clear her sister was stalling their fun. Kim Kardashian doesn't just selectively curate her Instagram feed, but is also very involved when it comes to deciding what photos of her are released to the public from events she's hosting.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Lisa Rinna Grilled for 'Despicable' RHOBH Behavior, Microaggressions and Using Mom's Death as 'Scapegoat'
Andy Cohen calls her out for posting conspiracy theories about production, before Rinna makes a "major revelation" about who really threw Garcelle's memoir in the trash. Lisa Rinna was really in the hot seat for Part 2 of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, as focus shifted to her on-camera attacks on her costars, as well as her controversial social media behavior.
Drew Barrymore Reveals 'Drunk' Makeout Session with George Clooney's 'Best Friend'
"It was an emotional time for you," recalled George, who absolutely remembered the night in question. Drew Barrymore shared her surprising connection to one of George Clooney's good friends when the "Ticket to Paradise" star stopped by her daily talk show on Friday. After Drew remarked that it seemed like...
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Family and Friends Share Heartfelt Tributes
North West shared a mother-daughter video to their joint TikTok account with the "Only When I'm Lying In Bed On My Own" trend. Kim Kardashian is celebrating another year around the sun -- and the reality star's loved ones are honoring her on her special day. On Kim's 42nd birthday...
Kendall Jenner Tired of Her Character Constantly Being Questioned: 'If Only People Knew Me'
"Anything I do gets hate" Kendall Jenner wishes the public knew who she really was. The 26-year-old 818 Tequila mogul fired back against rumors that she was a "mean girl" during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." Jenner shared that her anxiety makes her feel uncomfortable in big crowds, which may make her appear to be standoffish.
Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna's 'Cruel and Vindictive' Behavior After Watching RHOBH Reunion
While she has "empathy" over the death of Rinna's mother, Denise says it doesn't "excuse" all her behavior. Denise Richards may not be on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" anymore, but she is still tuning in. On Thursday, she made it clear she checked out Part 2 of the Season 12 reunion the previous evening -- and she wasn't fully sold on what she saw.
Black Adam Spoilers: Which Other DC Stars Make Cameos In the Film?
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" introduces a whole new crop of superheroes to the DC Extended Universe -- but a trio of familiar faces from previous films also pop up throughout the movie. It should be pretty clear we're about to get into spoiler territory here -- so if...
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans After 'Midnights' Release with '3am Edition' Featuring 7 More Tracks
"Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now." update 10/21/2022 2:03 a.m. pt. It was already dominating the overnight on Thursday with...
11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight
I challenge you to finish this marathon of the year's spookiest films.
Kevin Spacey Did Not Molest Anthony Rapp, Jury Finds
Rapp and Spacey were both present in court as the verdict was read. Kevin Spacey has been found not liable for battery against Anthony Rapp in the much-talked about civil trial. The jury deliberated for just under 90 minutes on Thursday. Rapp and Spacey were both present in court as...
