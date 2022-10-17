ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

erienewsnow.com

Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Erie Woman Charged in Keating Rollover

An Erie woman has been charged in an April crash in Keating Township. According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Stephanie Hamilton was traveling on Route 646 on April 4th when she tried to pass multiple vehicles, and then went off the road to avoid a head-on collision with an approaching vehicle. The car rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

3 charged, weapons recovered in Buffalo raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said. A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie

An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street. Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning. Investigators report they found a […]
ERIE, PA
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown

Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Jamestown, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself out...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

One Dead In Rollover Crash

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Seven Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raid

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Seven people were arrested after police in Dunkirk allegedly recovered crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash during a drug raid. The search warrant at 759 Deer Street was part of a month’s long narcotics investigation by the Dunkirk Police Detectives and agents from the Chautauqua County Regional Drug Task Force.
DUNKIRK, NY
wesb.com

Guilty Plea in Barbour Street Arson Case

A Bradford man has pled guilty to charges in an arson case. 24-year-old Robert Williams pled guilty to one count of arson and one count of reckless endangerment in the fire that destroyed the home at 112 Barbour Street in 2021. Williams had confessed the arson to police, saying he...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie

An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Assault Suspect Arrested

A Bradford man accused of assault in Foster Township has been taken into custody. Foster Township police had been searching for 20-year-old John Goodmote Miller since an incident on Wildwood Avenue on October 4th. Goodmote-Miller allegedly attacked a victim, grabbed him by the throat, choked him, and threatened to kill him. The victim was taken to BRMC for injuries.
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
JAMESTOWN, NY

