erienewsnow.com
Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
wesb.com
Erie Woman Charged in Keating Rollover
An Erie woman has been charged in an April crash in Keating Township. According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Stephanie Hamilton was traveling on Route 646 on April 4th when she tried to pass multiple vehicles, and then went off the road to avoid a head-on collision with an approaching vehicle. The car rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.
wnynewsnow.com
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
3 charged, weapons recovered in Buffalo raid
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said. A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were […]
wnynewsnow.com
Victim Pulls Fire Alarm In Call For Help During Jamestown Fight
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown say a victim involved in a fight on the city’s northside pulled a fire alarm in a plea for help. The call came in to both Jamestown Police officers and firefighters just before 10 o’clock on Thursday night.
Cheektowaga man accused of killing estranged wife after domestic violence arrest
On October 5 Bennefield allegedly shot his estranged wife, 40-year-old Keaira Hudson, as she was sitting inside her vehicle in the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo.
Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie
An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street. Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning. Investigators report they found a […]
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown
Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Jamestown, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself out...
Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
Buffalo woman sentenced to prison for attacking family member
A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to prison for attacking and stabbing a family member in February 2021.
wnynewsnow.com
One Dead In Rollover Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
wnynewsnow.com
Seven Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raid
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Seven people were arrested after police in Dunkirk allegedly recovered crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash during a drug raid. The search warrant at 759 Deer Street was part of a month’s long narcotics investigation by the Dunkirk Police Detectives and agents from the Chautauqua County Regional Drug Task Force.
wesb.com
Guilty Plea in Barbour Street Arson Case
A Bradford man has pled guilty to charges in an arson case. 24-year-old Robert Williams pled guilty to one count of arson and one count of reckless endangerment in the fire that destroyed the home at 112 Barbour Street in 2021. Williams had confessed the arson to police, saying he...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Assisting Drivers Hit, Severely Injured on Interstate 90 in Fairview Township
A woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle while assisting other drivers who slid off the highway in Erie County on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Interstate 90 westbound at mile marker 16 in Fairview Township around 7:30 a.m. A Volkswagon car was...
Jamestown police identify body found on E. 2nd St. on Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police know "whose" body they found downtown on Monday, but they still want to know how he died. Police claim Clarence Kelwaski Junior, from Jamestown, disappeared from a drug treatment program near Albany in August. According to a release from Jamestown Police, Kelwaski signed himself...
Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie
An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
Buffalo man indicted for stealing Buffalo fire truck and crashing into vehicles
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with the following:. One count of second-degree grand larceny. One count of second-degree criminal possession of stolen property. One count of...
wesb.com
Assault Suspect Arrested
A Bradford man accused of assault in Foster Township has been taken into custody. Foster Township police had been searching for 20-year-old John Goodmote Miller since an incident on Wildwood Avenue on October 4th. Goodmote-Miller allegedly attacked a victim, grabbed him by the throat, choked him, and threatened to kill him. The victim was taken to BRMC for injuries.
Man pleads guilty to charges in connection to attacks, forcible rapes
A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to attacks in Buffalo in which he forcibly raped the victims.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
