Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Services begin Friday for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Friday and throughout the weekend to remember the Hedingham shooting victims at multiple memorials, including a visitation service today for Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres and a community-wide vigil on Sunday. Large crowds are expected for both events. Torres, 29, lost his life...
Funeral procession route for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Saturday for a procession and funeral for Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who lost his life Oct. 13 when he was shot and killed outside his home in east Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross...
Search underway for missing Durham man last seen Thursday night at his home
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing man. Tommy Watkins, 72, was last seen Thursday night in his home on Redwood Drive north of Mannix Road, the sheriff’s office said. Watkins has cognitive impairment and medical...
Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
WRAL
Beloved 82-year-old man in hospital after being attacked by thief at Hillsborough Home Depot
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Home Depot employee is in the hospital with several broken bones after being shoved down by a man stealing merchandise. A man was caught on surveillance video shoving Gary Rasor while taking pressure washers. On Tuesday, a suspect appeared to push the 82-year-old Rasor down...
New details released in deadly Raleigh mass shooting as families continue to grieve
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage on a Raleigh greenway that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested, authorities said Thursday. More details about the shooting emerged from a publicly released four-page preliminary report...
Triad mom runs for Raleigh mass shooting victim, slain mother
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been almost a week since five people were gunned down on a Raleigh greenway, among them avid runner and mother of three Susan Karnatz is now at the center of a viral running challenge. Runners across the world are using #RunForSue in her honor. Among...
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
Greensboro woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire on US-29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
WXII 12
Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
cbs17
2 suspects at large after man shot multiple times in targeted Zebulon shooting: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight shooting in Zebulon injured a 25-year-old male and started the search for two suspects, Zebulon police said Wednesday morning. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting scene in the 400 block of E. Stronach Avenue, a residential area off of E. Gannon Avenue.
Mebane man arrested after chase in white van, passengers jumping out into field in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River. Deputies tried to pull the van over, […]
What to expect from Thursday's report on the Raleigh mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh is still reeling from the mass shooting that claimed five lives and put two people in the hospital. The five-day report from Raleigh police is due out Thursday. So what does that mean? And what will we learn?. A former Raleigh police officer said we’ll...
Raleigh leaders want to ensure that greenways are safe after two gunned down on trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than a week after the mass shooting in Hedingham, Raleigh leaders are urging people to return to the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Two of the five victims were shot and killed on the trail. More than a million people use the greenways in Raleigh every...
WSLS
“What exactly happened?”: Neighbors shocked after discovery of dead infant in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – There are still lots of questions unanswered after a baby was found dead in Halifax County. “It’s pretty eerie,” one neighbor said. She chose not to be on camera or share her name. “It’s kind of too close to home I wish there...
Police: Man caught on video shoving 82-year-old Home Depot employee
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man was caught on surveillance video shoving a Home Depot employee while stealing merchandise. On Tuesday, a suspect appeared to push an 82-year-old man down while stealing from the Home Depot in Hillsborough. The employee looked to have hit his head on a flower pot.
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved one killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
WSET
Infant found dead in a yard at a Halifax Co. home, charges pending: Sheriff
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an infant was found dead outside of a home on Tuesday evening. Sheriff Fred Clark said at approximately 6 p.m., the 911 center received a call about a possible dead infant in a yard at a home on Hummingbird Lane.
cbs17
Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0