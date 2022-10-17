ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxboro, NC

abc45.com

Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
DURHAM, NC
