bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
Did Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Just Resurrect Meme Coins?
Meme coins have fallen into a certain level of obscurity since the bear market began. It is an effect of the market-wide decline in interest in all things cryptocurrencies since prices of digital assets are down more than 70% from their all-time highs. However, it seems that meme coins are not yet completely out of the game. A tweet from Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has triggered the creation of a meme coin that is finding much success in the market.
СryptoKG innovative cryptocurrency exchange
Cryptocurrency has rapidly entered the financial market and continues to develop. So today it has become a full-fledged market asset and is equated to fiat money and other digital assets. Briefly about CryptoKG. СryptoKG is one of the licensed exchanges where traders can professionally trade cryptocurrencies and tokenized exchange assets....
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
3 Potentially Profitable Cryptocurrencies That You Should Hold: Feed3, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity
There are so many gems scattered in the cryptocurrency market. However, it takes diligent research to find them. Some of these gems include Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and new crypto Feed3 (FD3). As the market is currently recovering from the bear market in 2022, there’s no better time to...
Vemate, Fast-Tracked Bear-Market Killer, will be listed on Gate.io
Vemate, a trending hybrid crypto-NFT project, has successfully finished Presale on Gempad and has opened another one on PinkSale for those that want to jump on board before listing on Pancakeswap and then, a few days later, on Gate.io, a Tier-1 CEX. London, United Kingdom – Vemate is a hybrid...
How to make money online on crypto in 2023? Recommendations from CryptoKG
Cryptocurrencies are still the most popular way to make money online. How to make money from digital assets in 2023? What are the main trends, what to pay attention to? Let’s find out what experts from CryptoKG, an innovative crypto exchange, recommend. CryptoKG is a universal platform for earning...
KardiaChain is redefining the crypto landscape one step at a time… Here’s how
KardiaChain is the world’s first decentralized interoperable, and self-optimized blockchain infrastructure. The project features a native cryptocurrency (called KAI) which can be used for facilitating internal transactions such as payment of gas fees and for reward accrual via staking. Through its interoperable and cross-chain abilities, KardiaChain enables developers to deploy smart contracts capable of running across multiple blockchains.
Will Dogeliens Capture Market Interest Like Dogecoin and Flow Upon Launch?
Dogeliens (DOGET) is an innovative meme coin capitalizing on the attention received by the non-fungible token (NFT) and meme coins markets. Holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token can mint a non-fungible token (NFT), giving them access to an environment that offers exciting financial and social rewards. Keep reading to discover...
A bit too Yeezy? Financial censorship, Kanye West and why you should invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Big Eyes
Pictured wearing a Satoshi Nakamoto (founder of Bitcoin) hat, Kanye West recently found himself and his assets dropped out of JP Morgan’s hands. This happened after West recently made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt. Last year, JP Morgan also closed Uniswap founder...
Can New Crypto, Dogeliens, Make A Lasting Impact Like Solana And Theta Network?
Given the exponential growth in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the cryptocurrency market, chances are the best is yet to come concerning crypto technology. Several cryptocurrencies have left their mark in the crypto world, with Dogeliens (DOGET) among the newer project with a promising future. Dogeliens (DOGET) will enable...
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
Why are Decentralized Protocols the Future of Perpetual Contracts Trading?
Perpetual futures are immensely popular in the cryptocurrency market. They have become a favored product among traders, so much so that perps make up more than 90% of trade volume on exchanges and the majority of open interest. Yes, you read that right!. What really separates perpetual trading contracts from...
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
Polygon (Matic) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Holders Invest in The Hideaways ($HDWY)
Polygon (MATIC) was one of the best presale investment opportunities that our analysts picked out. It results in astronomical gains of well over 20,000%, and they’ve picked The Hideaways (HDWY) to emulate the same trajectory. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been causing a stir again as people question the validity...
Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Service In Europe
Per a report from CNBC, digital bank N26 launched a crypto trading service for customers in Austria. The service is called N26 Crypto and will allow users to gain exposure to the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The crypto trading service will provide N26 customers in Austria to...
How Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Hint At A Long-Term Bottom
Predicting the bitcoin bottom is something that is done with much fervor by investors in the space since it often means more profit if they can accurately catch the bottom. It often proves to be a difficult task but using blockchain metrics can provide some guidance. Presently, these blockchain metrics have fallen to new lows, which could point toward a possible bottom for bitcoin.
Decentraland and Sandbox investors turn to BudBlockz for better returns
BudBlockz has been creating waves in the cryptoverse since it promises many innovative features on its new crypto powered cannabis marketplace. Many Decentraland ($MANA) and Sandbox ($SAND) investors have expressed an interest in the BudBlockz ($BLUNT) Token due to its strong use cases. BudBlockz will enable customers and sellers to connect seamlessly through a blockchain powered peer-to-peer marketplace. It will also provide many attractive rewards and discounts through its Ganja Guruz NFT collection.
