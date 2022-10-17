Read full article on original website
Related
Google Photos: Everything you need to know
Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment
Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Apple's cheapest iPad now uses USB-C, leaving the iPhone as the final Lightning holdout
The entry-level iPad has conspicuously lagged behind the rest of the lineup for some time now. While the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini have all made the switch to Apple's modern design language and non-proprietary USB-C charging, the plain ol' iPad has stuck with an old-school look and Lightning charging all the way up to the ninth-generation tablet released just last year. Today, Apple announced a redesigned iPad that brings the device more in line with what we've come to expect of gadgets in the 2020s — but it also comes with a considerable price increase.
How to merge cells in Google Sheets
Every spreadsheet software has a few basic features to make your experience easier, from handy tools for managing rows and columns to the ability to merge cells. Google Sheets is no different. It takes just a couple of clicks to merge adjacent cells in any direction. It works seamlessly across devices, be it one of the best Chromebooks or your Android phone. However, you get some additional options when merging cells on the web.
T-Mobile commits to Android 13 updates on these phones
Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now. The latest major version of Android is currently available for Pixel devices, but people with other phones are wondering when, or if, the update will land on their devices. Well, if you subscribe to T-Mobile for cell service, you'll be glad to know the carrier has just published a list detailing which of its phones are getting Android 13 — so if you haven't heard a lot from your phone's manufacturer, your carrier is at least coming through for you.
How to adjust your Google Nest's sound settings
Google's Nest Audio lineup is among the best smart speakers on the market and one of the easiest to set up and use. It also offers various options to customize its audio settings, ranging from its volume and equalizer to more advanced ones. Let's explore how it's done, regardless of whether you're using a Google Home, Home Mini, Home Max, Nest Audio, Nest Mini, Nest Hub, or Nest Hub Max, as the steps are the same for all Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and displays.
Android 13 comes early for adventurous Nothing Phone 1 owners
The Nothing Phone 1 is an unconventional phone in more ways than one. Its design is an instant conversation starter — whether it was the semi-transparent back panel or the relatively stock Android user interface, it certainly made some buzz when it first hit our radars. Less spectacular is the software support as the Android 13 update won't arrive for the device until the first half of 2023. Thankfully, there are other ways to get Google's latest software release running on the device and that's through Paranoid Android.
New Pixel Ultra intelligence suggests rumored phone could live up to 'Ultra' name
There's been plenty of hay to go around when it comes to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but what we've mostly forgotten about in the lead-up to and since their announcement is that there was also a third device in the mix. No, we're not talking about the Pixel Fold, but a device based on a board which Google dubbed "Lynx." Today, we're learning more about what it actually holds.
The best emulators on Android in 2022
History is not always kind to the games we love, and older consoles have become hard to find and prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, emulation software enables Android devices to run classic games with interfaces designed for the best Android phones, so you can revisit some of your favorite games and consoles of years gone by. Of course, you can play some classic titles on your Android, but sometimes there's nothing like the original.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which flagship is right for you?
With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has taken two of the best phones from last year and made them even better. Refined designs, better camera performance, and some new software tricks help make for some of the best Android phones you can buy today. Of course, with such a wide price difference between these models, we've found ourselves again with a tough question: should you buy the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro?
Google Tensor G2: All the details on the Pixel 7's custom chipset
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are official and are already among the best smartphones we've ever tested. That's partly thanks to Google's custom silicon that does the heavy lifting inside, the Google Tensor G2. It's the second-generation chip to be made by Google. While it only offers choice upgrades compared to the first Tensor chip that launched with the Google Pixel 6 series, it offers improvements in all the right areas.
Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks
Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
Android 13 could finally give us a feature first promised in Android 11
More than two years ago, Google announced that it would bring a new capability to Android. The then just released Android 11 introduced a revamped media player that sits in an extra area above your notifications. As part of this redesign, a quick output switcher was added to the top right corner of the player, and it was supposed to show you both Bluetooth and Cast devices for “seamless transfer.” However, the latter never appeared for anyone after Android 11 went stable. Two years and two Android versions later, evidence has surfaced showing that Cast devices might soon finally make it to the quick output switcher.
8 helpful Google Assistant commands for your Nest smart device
Google's AI-powered voice assistant Google Assistant remains an integral part of Android phones, Nest hardware, and the best compatible smart speakers. Google Assistant on your smart speaker is more capable than merely setting up alarms, reminders, and shopping lists. Here are the best useful commands for the Next speaker or smart display to turn you into Google Assistant ninja.
What’s new in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling launched this month, but there was one thing missing from these two great new phones. The Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) 1 beta wasn’t available on them. This is changing with the release of the third QPR beta, which finally brings the latest Pixel series up to snuff with its predecessors. That isn’t everything that’s new with Beta 3, though. Here’s a dive into everything you can expect when you update.
Chrome gives tablets some long-overdue attention ahead of next year's Pixel Tablet launch
Google has been anything but shy about its growing affinity for tablets, from Android 12L, to all the apps we've seen getting updates this summer in order to optimize them for larger screens. With plans to introduce the Pixel Tablet sometime next year, laying all this software groundwork makes perfect sense. In its latest effort to bring tablets the love they haven't been getting, Google is sharing the changes coming to Chrome to improve its look and functionality on Android's largest screens.
Check out the expanded At a Glance weather widget on Pixel 7 phones
How unfair does it feel when Google's hottest new features — stuff like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Photo Unblur — are only available for the very latest Pixel devices? We know, we know, there are plenty of good reasons, both technical and economical, for why things work this way; that doesn't mean we have to be happy about it. Right now all the new stuff debuting with the Pixel 7 series is capturing our attention. Let's take a quick look at one of our favorites, the expanded detail in At a Glance weather, available now on Pixel 7 phones.
The Pixel Watch has a calorie problem
With the Pixel Watch, Google is understandably leaning really hard into its Fitbit ownership, making that service a prominent part of the wearable and its health features. Fitbit instantly brings the smartwatch some valuable brand recognition, but it's also a name that carries with it certain expectations, occupying such a premium spot in the market. Unfortunately, it seems that the Pixel Watch isn't quite living up to Fitbit's reputation, and often reports wildly inflated caloric estimates.
A powerful new Google Home automation feature is starting to roll out earlier than expected
Earlier this month, the Google Home app started getting a redesign, accidentally spilling some details about the Pixel Tablet in the process. The new look for the app is still in the preview phase, but even before that's ready for the masses, we're already getting a handy new automation trick — the ability to use device triggers for Assistant routines.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0