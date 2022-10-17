Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
13 Remarkable Stops You Must Make On Your Rochester Road Trip
Our newest road trip takes us to the great city of Rochester, New York. This city of just over 200,000 in population is rich in history, entertainment, beauty, culture, and the home of iconic American giants such as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Rochester holds quite a lot of American history.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
A Little Something Extra for November 21
Join the merchants of Downtown Rochester on Monday, November 21, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. when they offer their customers Lagniappe (Creole for “a little something extra”) in appreciation for their support throughout the year. The Rochester Downtown Development Authority (DDA) also will offer Lagniappe with the...
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle
It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
Inclusive playground opens in Irondequoit’s Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new place to play is open for business in Irondequoit, with the promise it will provide fun for children of all abilities. The new inclusive playground is located in Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park. It features an expression swing, an inclusive whirl, a roller slide, and more. The playground also has a […]
Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN
The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Are home prices headed for a fall?
Since the end of the Great Recession, home prices in the Rochester area have pretty much gone in one direction: up. In the last several years, they’ve soared. But could that change soon? CoreLogic, a leading global property information and analytics firm, this month reported that the likelihood of home prices dropping here over the next 12 months was “very high”—a more than 70 percent chance of a decline.
The Fastest DMV In Western New York Never Has A Line
We asked Western New Yorkers where they believe the fastest DMV is, and they answered overwhelmingly for one. Going to the DMV isn't something many look forward to. The general stigma is the lines can be long, and it's just not a good experience. Times have changed, though. While it's...
Soon-to-open hotel wants use of Canandaigua park
CANANDAIGUA, NY — Should the long-awaited opening of the lakeside Hotel Canandaigua happen as company officials expect in May 2023, they are hopeful an agreement can be worked out with the city that details its use of the public park outside its doors. Several members of City Council seem...
Veterans Voices: Man joined Navy as barber, never cut hair
GATES, NY (WROC) When Ralph Lippa graduated high school, the Korean War was still ongoing. Lippa was concerned about being drafted, so he decided to just sign up and get it over with, joining the Navy. His job, — or rating,– was a ship’s shopkeeper on USS Bexar (APA 237- LPA 237). “And they said– […]
Breaking news tops our Sunrise Smart Start
Investigations underway into a fatal accident and a deadly shooting.
Prepping your car for winter? Why choosing the right windshield wiper solution matters
While there are different types of blades and solutions out there, you don’t have to spend a ton of money especially when it comes to the solutions as long as they are a winter-based deicer.
‘Beauty standards are causing cancer’: Rochester expert on Black women being at risk for uterine cancer
Uterine cancer accounts for 3% of all new cancer cases, but it is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system with over 65,000 estimated new cases in 2022.
Afternoon News Brief
Two Medina men are facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Conesus. The driver, 21-year-old Tyler Potter was operating the vehicle on an expired license; one of his passengers, 18-year-old Marcus Scribner was in possession of an illegal knife and LSD. Both were booked at Livingston County Jail and released with appearance tickets for future court dates.
City of Rochester looking to sell 2 parking garages
The "RFPs" are for the Court Street and Washington Square parking garages.
Greece man arrested for fraudulently buying and selling collectible sports cards
The U.S. Attorney's office reported that Bertrand defrauded six victims in Florida, Ohio, Missouri, and Pennsylvania out of approximately $33,360.
