East Rochester, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
HENRIETTA, NY
Hot 99.1

13 Remarkable Stops You Must Make On Your Rochester Road Trip

Our newest road trip takes us to the great city of Rochester, New York. This city of just over 200,000 in population is rich in history, entertainment, beauty, culture, and the home of iconic American giants such as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Rochester holds quite a lot of American history.
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
rochestermedia.com

A Little Something Extra for November 21

Join the merchants of Downtown Rochester on Monday, November 21, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. when they offer their customers Lagniappe (Creole for “a little something extra”) in appreciation for their support throughout the year. The Rochester Downtown Development Authority (DDA) also will offer Lagniappe with the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle

It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
EAST BETHANY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN

The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
HILTON, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Are home prices headed for a fall?

Since the end of the Great Recession, home prices in the Rochester area have pretty much gone in one direction: up. In the last several years, they’ve soared. But could that change soon? CoreLogic, a leading global property information and analytics firm, this month reported that the likelihood of home prices dropping here over the next 12 months was “very high”—a more than 70 percent chance of a decline.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Soon-to-open hotel wants use of Canandaigua park

CANANDAIGUA, NY — Should the long-awaited opening of the lakeside Hotel Canandaigua happen as company officials expect in May 2023, they are hopeful an agreement can be worked out with the city that details its use of the public park outside its doors. Several members of City Council seem...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Veterans Voices: Man joined Navy as barber, never cut hair

GATES, NY (WROC) When Ralph Lippa graduated high school, the Korean War was still ongoing. Lippa was concerned about being drafted, so he decided to just sign up and get it over with, joining the Navy. His job, — or rating,– was a ship’s shopkeeper on USS Bexar (APA 237- LPA 237).  “And they said– […]
GATES, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

Two Medina men are facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Conesus. The driver, 21-year-old Tyler Potter was operating the vehicle on an expired license; one of his passengers, 18-year-old Marcus Scribner was in possession of an illegal knife and LSD. Both were booked at Livingston County Jail and released with appearance tickets for future court dates.
BATAVIA, NY

