FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
Kearney Hub
Gunfire in Buffalo County dispute leads to felony convictions for Kearney man
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of threatening another man with a gun. Shawn Orcutt, 44, pleaded no contest to felony terroristic threats and attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony on March 13 in rural Buffalo County. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office dismissed a charge of misdemeanor third-degree assault.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug trafficking. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 45-year-old Phillip D. Goetz of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
NebraskaTV
Chicago man charged after I-80 pursuit from Wood River to Kearney
A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly led Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit from Wood River to Kearney Tuesday. Steven Little, 31, is charged in Hall County Court with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, refusing to submit to a test, tampering with physical evidence and speeding more than 36 MPH over the limit on the interstate.
KSNB Local4
Stolen golf cart in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
Kearney Hub
Kicking man in head leads to prison time for Kearney resident
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five- to 15-year prison sentence for kicking a man in the head in February. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Judge John Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.
Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. A driver was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on westbound I-80 near Lincoln, Nebraska. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man shot over weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
Kearney Hub
Chicago man arrested near Kearney after pursuit, throwing handgun from car
KEARNEY — An Illinois man was arrested on three felonies Tuesday following a pursuit in Hall and Buffalo Counties. Around 3:25 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 80 over 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop one mile east of the Wood River interchange.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man facing federal meth charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces a federal drug charge after pounds of meth were found in his vehicle in March. Jose Guerrero-Lopez, 29, is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to a criminal...
Kearney Hub
Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash
RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
NebraskaTV
Exeter woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Sutton Community Home
SUTTON, Neb. — An Exeter woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the Sutton Community Home and made hundreds of unauthorized purchases using the home’s debit cards. Jennifer Clifford, 40, is charged in Clay County Court with theft by unlawful taking – more...
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
KSNB Local4
Adams County trailer home destroyed in fire
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A home was destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. Hastings Rural Fire Chief Nathan Hamik said firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Pawnee Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found the...
NebraskaTV
Halloween in the Tri-Cities
TRI CITIES, Neb. — Here's what's going on in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas for Halloween:. Trunk or Treat, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1208 E. 47th St., Kearney. Haunted fairgrounds, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 29 and 30, Hamilton County...
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk after pursuit
Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a woman who was found in a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Thursday.
NebraskaTV
Festoon lights shine over downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island downtown area is installing new festoon lights for a change of pace. Each block that has lights contains about 600 bulbs and is in the air about 17 feet. The city says the lights will be up 24/7 after they are fully installed and ready.
NebraskaTV
Kissinger Wildlife Management Area closed due to presence of endangered cranes
CLAY COUNTY, Neb. — The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area is temporarily closed effective immediately due to the presence of two endangered whooping cranes. Kissinger WMA is about one mile north of Fairfield in Clay County. The area will remain closed until further notice by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
1011now.com
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
