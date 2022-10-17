ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Oct. 14, 2022

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Zoo to you

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Danny Spinks of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo joins NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse for this week’s Zoo to you. Watch the clip above to see what animal is featured this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana police looking for fugitive accused of dealing heroin, marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a wanted fugitive. Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on multiple drug and firearm charges. “Investigators believe Smith is occupying a blue 2013 Honda Accord bearing LA Lic # 435DFQ,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The 31-year-old is facing […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office under investigation following incident with driver shot in the face

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is now under investigation following an incident with a driver who was shot in the face. The incident happened Saturday, October 15th, on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville. According to police reports, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy was trying to pullover a […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Couple killed in shooting, investigation underway

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting.  Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located […]
HURTSBORO, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Victim identified in Dillingham Drive fatal shooting; shot during domestic altercation

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal Dillingham Drive shooting that took place on the morning of October 20, 2022. According to deputies, they were dispatched to a residence on Dillingham Drive in Monroe, […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

