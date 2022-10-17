Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding

Bill Belichick was one of the more notable people not in attendance at Robert Kraft’s star-studded wedding.

And you can probably guess the reason why.

The New England Patriots owner got married Friday , tying the knot with Dr. Dana Blumberg. It was quite the event, with Patriots past and present like Tom Brady in attendance, while star musicians from Elton John to Meek Mill were among those to perform.

But of all the pictures that came out from the swanky affair, none featured the Pats’ longtime head coach. During his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show,” Belichick explained the reason for his absence.

"Yeah, Robert and I talked about it a couple times," Belichick said. "I was planning to go, but in the end it just was too much at the end of the week and we both decided the best thing for me to do was to try to get ready to beat Cleveland. We’ll celebrate at another time, but very happy for Robert and Dana. I heard it was a very special night, so, sorry I missed it, but I know it was a great night for him. I’m very happy for him."

The time away worked, as the Patriots dispatched the Browns 38-15 on Sunday afternoon.

