Hill County, TX

KWTX

Deadly crash on I-35N impacts traffic for hours in Central Texas

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday evening was investigating a deadly wreck on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 that snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County. The wreck was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. Photos taken...
HILLSBORO, TX
fox44news.com

Water released from area lakes for downstream needs

BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Firefighter injured while responding to crash

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department firefighter received injuries while crews were working a multi-vehicle accident. Crew Chief Kirk Jernigan said Thursday night that units were dispatched to the accident with an entrapment at Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road. While working this wreck, there was a secondary wreck involving two vehicles and our Command Truck.
VALLEY MILLS, TX
fox44news.com

3-vehicle crash on I-35E kills one person

Hill County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a crash involving three vehicles caused the death of one driver Thursday. Troopers say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-35E northeast of Hillsboro around 5:30 p.m. They say a Hyundai Elantra crashed into the back...
HILLSBORO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis County Officials, Residents Debate East-West Expansion Plan

Growing pains are plaguing Ellis County where officials were set to make a decision Tuesday on the best way to move an influx of people from east to west. But after getting flooded with concerned residents at Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s Court meeting, leaders opted to temporarily table a vote.
KCEN

Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy

TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

Dead deer left at Lake Waco Marina, restaurant burglarized

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A white-tailed doe and a white-tailed buck were shot from a vehicle and left to waste at the entrance of Lake Waco Marina. Operation Game Thief said Monday night that they are looking for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this act.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Wednesday announced officers are looking for 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Police said the suspects are involved in the theft of multiple vehicles across...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Governor Abbott announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign in Waco

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Governor Abbott announced his new campaign “One Pill Kills” in Waco today to fight the national crisis on fentanyl. “It’s the most significant, deadly, pernicious illicit drug threat that I’ve ever seen,” said Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Safety.
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
fox44news.com

Waco’s Fall Fossil Festival returns October 22

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known event at the Waco Mammoth National Monument is returning after two years. The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the National Park Service, is inviting the public to the Fall Fossil Festival! The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, where visitors can come enjoy local exhibitors, arts and crafts, treats and more!
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
MEXIA, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX

