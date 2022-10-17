Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Deadly crash on I-35N impacts traffic for hours in Central Texas
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday evening was investigating a deadly wreck on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 that snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County. The wreck was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. Photos taken...
Firefighter Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Valley Mills (Valley Mills, TX)
According to the social media handle of Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that a firefighter was working on a wreck on Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road.
fox44news.com
Water released from area lakes for downstream needs
BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
fox44news.com
Firefighter injured while responding to crash
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department firefighter received injuries while crews were working a multi-vehicle accident. Crew Chief Kirk Jernigan said Thursday night that units were dispatched to the accident with an entrapment at Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road. While working this wreck, there was a secondary wreck involving two vehicles and our Command Truck.
fox44news.com
3-vehicle crash on I-35E kills one person
Hill County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a crash involving three vehicles caused the death of one driver Thursday. Troopers say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-35E northeast of Hillsboro around 5:30 p.m. They say a Hyundai Elantra crashed into the back...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis County Officials, Residents Debate East-West Expansion Plan
Growing pains are plaguing Ellis County where officials were set to make a decision Tuesday on the best way to move an influx of people from east to west. But after getting flooded with concerned residents at Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s Court meeting, leaders opted to temporarily table a vote.
Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy
TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
Killeen woman dead after driving 'wrong way' on IH-35 in Troy: DPS
A Central Texas woman is dead after heading the "wrong way" on IH-35 in Troy this weekend, Texas DPS said.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
fox44news.com
Dead deer left at Lake Waco Marina, restaurant burglarized
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A white-tailed doe and a white-tailed buck were shot from a vehicle and left to waste at the entrance of Lake Waco Marina. Operation Game Thief said Monday night that they are looking for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this act.
fox44news.com
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
West Dallas commercial building destroyed in overnight fire
A West Dallas commercial building has been destroyed by an overnight fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue got the 911 calls just past midnight and rolled to a stretch of commercial buildings near Sylvan and Fabrication Street
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
KWTX
Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Wednesday announced officers are looking for 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Police said the suspects are involved in the theft of multiple vehicles across...
fox44news.com
Governor Abbott announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign in Waco
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Governor Abbott announced his new campaign “One Pill Kills” in Waco today to fight the national crisis on fentanyl. “It’s the most significant, deadly, pernicious illicit drug threat that I’ve ever seen,” said Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Safety.
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
fox44news.com
Waco’s Fall Fossil Festival returns October 22
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known event at the Waco Mammoth National Monument is returning after two years. The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the National Park Service, is inviting the public to the Fall Fossil Festival! The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, where visitors can come enjoy local exhibitors, arts and crafts, treats and more!
KWTX
Apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benjamin Lee Walton, 20, is charged with false alarm or report involving a school after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against La Vega High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The La Vega ISD Police Department and Bellmead Police Department were dispatched Oct. 18...
fox44news.com
Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Comments / 0