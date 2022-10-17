ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

5th annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam returns next weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam is set to return next week for its fifth year!. The event will have more than 2,500 registered Jeeps on-site and 100+ vendors, including food trucks. Jeep Enthusiasts can enjoy an obstacle course, live music, a beer garden, a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Monsters, witches and skeletons take over Carolina Forest for a good cause

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — You may see extra skeletons in people's yards this Halloween. It's all to raise money for a good cause. A family in Carolina Forest showed off their decorations for us. They want people to come check out their Halloween decorations as part of the...
Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The community appearance board also approved the final review for Futrell Park. Myrtle Beach City Council applied this summer for a $120,000 grant for a splash pad, which will be the city's first. The splash pad will have a drainage system and a regulated...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Arson dogs visit Myrtle Beach for special training

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Arson dogs from across the country and Canada came to Myrtle Beach for training Wednesday. Three out of the 435 arson-sniffing pups are from the Grand Strand area. Each year, billions of dollars in property and hundreds of lives are lost from intentionally set...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Friday is the day! Dine Out for CommUNITY to help homebound adults

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Friday is the day you can go out to eat to benefit people in our community. Dine Out for CommUNITY is a fundraiser for Neighbor To Neighbor. It’s an organization that helps seniors in our area by calling them, visiting them and driving them to medical appointments.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
1 taken to hospital after Little River-area house fire: HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a house fire on Glenridge Road near Little River Friday at 5:11 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. A second alarm was sent out for the fire on Glenridge Road. This fire is now under control. One person was taken...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall signs NIL with Morgan & Morgan

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University football quarterback Grayson McCall signed a NIL (name, image & likeness) partnership with the well-known attorney group Morgan & Morgan. The three-month deal features several billboards on and around the Coastal Carolina University campus in Conway, as well as in Myrtle Beach...
CONWAY, SC
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
ATLANTA, GA
Man transported from Myrtle Beach jail dies at hospital, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who was transported from the Myrtle Beach Dept. jail to an area hospital died Thursday, according to Horry County coroner Tamara Willard. NEW: Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Lee’s Farmers Market

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet is part farmers market, but it’s also way more than that. “They come in thinking it’s produce, but it’s a big, different world when you look outside,” said Ed Dombrowski, a co-owner of the market. “When you look at the front, it looks like […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

