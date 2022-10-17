Read full article on original website
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Lowe’s Foods shopper in Little River wins $50,000 Powerball prize
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River grocery shopper won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after matching all but one number, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Lowe’s Foods on 111 Pavilion Drive near Little River. The odds of matching four white ball […]
wpde.com
5th annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam returns next weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam is set to return next week for its fifth year!. The event will have more than 2,500 registered Jeeps on-site and 100+ vendors, including food trucks. Jeep Enthusiasts can enjoy an obstacle course, live music, a beer garden, a...
wpde.com
Monsters, witches and skeletons take over Carolina Forest for a good cause
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — You may see extra skeletons in people's yards this Halloween. It's all to raise money for a good cause. A family in Carolina Forest showed off their decorations for us. They want people to come check out their Halloween decorations as part of the...
wpde.com
Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The community appearance board also approved the final review for Futrell Park. Myrtle Beach City Council applied this summer for a $120,000 grant for a splash pad, which will be the city's first. The splash pad will have a drainage system and a regulated...
wpde.com
Family, friends gather for Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A celebration of life will be held Friday for Brittanee Drexel. The celebration of life will be held on Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church at Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to a flyer posted to Facebook and confirmed by the family.
wpde.com
DIY pumpkin patch, petting zoo, trick or treat: Free fall festival at Shops on Main in NMB
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — You’re invited to a free fall festival this weekend at Shops on Main in North Myrtle Beach. Families can paint wooden pumpkins at Board and Brush to make their own DIY pumpkin patch. There will be a petting zoo, Halloween games and...
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
wpde.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
wpde.com
Arson dogs visit Myrtle Beach for special training
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Arson dogs from across the country and Canada came to Myrtle Beach for training Wednesday. Three out of the 435 arson-sniffing pups are from the Grand Strand area. Each year, billions of dollars in property and hundreds of lives are lost from intentionally set...
wpde.com
Friday is the day! Dine Out for CommUNITY to help homebound adults
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Friday is the day you can go out to eat to benefit people in our community. Dine Out for CommUNITY is a fundraiser for Neighbor To Neighbor. It’s an organization that helps seniors in our area by calling them, visiting them and driving them to medical appointments.
wpde.com
1 taken to hospital after Little River-area house fire: HCFR
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a house fire on Glenridge Road near Little River Friday at 5:11 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. A second alarm was sent out for the fire on Glenridge Road. This fire is now under control. One person was taken...
wpde.com
Horry County residents prepare for early voting polls to open Monday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina General Election is quickly approaching and if you don't think you'll be able to make it to the polls on Nov. 8, don't worry- there is an alternative option for you. Horry County Voter Registration Director Sandy Martin said they began...
wpde.com
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall signs NIL with Morgan & Morgan
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University football quarterback Grayson McCall signed a NIL (name, image & likeness) partnership with the well-known attorney group Morgan & Morgan. The three-month deal features several billboards on and around the Coastal Carolina University campus in Conway, as well as in Myrtle Beach...
wpde.com
Resident cautiously optimistic after River Oaks development project withdrawn
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Developers of a contentious development project in the River Oaks area have withdrawn their request for rezoning with the Horry County Planning Commission. Diamond Shores, LLC., had been seeking to build more than 550 housing units, single-family homes and townhomes, on the remaining 18...
wpde.com
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
wpde.com
Man transported from Myrtle Beach jail dies at hospital, coroner says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who was transported from the Myrtle Beach Dept. jail to an area hospital died Thursday, according to Horry County coroner Tamara Willard. NEW: Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South Carolina
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, South Carolina is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
wpde.com
Robeson Co. fireman called hero after saving family during fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Kenny “Tater” Caulder, Jr., 24, was just heading to work Wednesday morning when he noticed a house that was burning on Roberts Avenue at Highway 211 in the Lumberton area of Robeson County. “I just seen the house fire and didn’t see...
BEACH BITES: Lee’s Farmers Market
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet is part farmers market, but it’s also way more than that. “They come in thinking it’s produce, but it’s a big, different world when you look outside,” said Ed Dombrowski, a co-owner of the market. “When you look at the front, it looks like […]
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
