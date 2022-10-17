Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
The Road Less Travelled-Mountain Biking near Bowman Lake State Park (NY)Dan PfeiferMcdonough, NY
Related
wxhc.com
Cortland Common Council Tables Towing, Storage Fee Resolution
Cortland’s Common Council convened Tuesday night to hold a meeting on a number of agenda items. One of the topics covered was a public hearing and discussion to amend chapter 11 of the City Code relative to towing and storage fees as well as towing service insurance coverage. The current structure for the system hasn’t been adjusted since 2008 despite an increase of costs and maintenance of equipment, which officials say is unfair to local tow companies.
wxhc.com
Heated Debate During Finance & Administration Meeting for Cortland County
During the Cortland County Finance & Administration Committee Meeting on Tuesday, October 18th, the committee looked to vote to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site clean up at the Cortland County Landfill totaling $381,706.10 dollars. The 9-acre property has been vacant since...
wxhc.com
CC Health Department Seeking Assistance for Lead Poisoning Project
The Cortland County Health Department’s seeking community assistance in identifying people, places and spaces potentially impacted by lead poisoning in Cortland County. Experiences are to focus on those who have personal experiences, live with children under 6 years of age in either apartments or homes built before 1978. The...
wxhc.com
Job Gain for Cortland County Continues
Recent figures released by the New York State Department of Labor yesterday, the amount of private sector jobs in the State climbed for September by 17,400 or just .02%. For year over year, the state has gained 361,400 jobs, or 4.7% in the private sector. The number did exceed the national average, which is a 4.2% increase.
wxhc.com
Homer Central Schools Having Early Dismissal Drill Tomorrow
The Homer Central School District is reminding parents/guardians that the district will be conducting a state mandated 15-minute early dismissal drill tomorrow, Friday. October 21st. The reason for the drill is for the district to ensure they can safely and fully evacuate all students and staff in the event of...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Community Level for COVID-19 Currently Medium
Cortland Counties community level for COVID-19 is currently medium, according to the Cortland County Health Department. Currently, 60% of the county population is fully vaccinated and 59% are fully vaccinated with a booster. At the medium level those who are at high risk for severe illness are recommended to speak...
wxhc.com
Homer Fire Department Open House Tomorrow
The Village of Homer Fire Department is holding their annual Fire Prevention Open House tomorrow, October 20th beginning at 6pm, at the Homer Fire Station at 45 S Main St. in the Village of Homer. The fire department encourages residents to stop by tomorrow evening and learn about fire prevention...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer; Water Shut off on Cortland St. in Village
The Village of Homer has announced that water service will be turned off beginning at 12:30 today, October 19th for Cortland St. only between the corners of James/Cortland St. and Cayuga/Cortland St. The water will be shut off until the leak is fixed. Cortland St. will also be closed during...
wxhc.com
National Weather Service Holding Winter Skywarn Training Tonight in Cortland
The US National Weather Service at Binghamton is holding a Winter Skywarn Training tonight, October 20th from 6:30 to 8:30pm in Cortland at the Cortland County Regional Training Center at 3557 Terrace Rd, Cortland. The National Weather Service is recruiting new spotters for the Cortland County area. Spotters will provide...
wxhc.com
Road Rage Leads to Assault and Criminal Mischief Charge
On Thursday, October 20th, the City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported road rage incident at 224 Tompkins St. in the City of Cortland. The report showed that the incident began on Church St. Port Watson St. when the victim honked her horn at another vehicle. The victim then pulled over their vehicle at 224 Tompkins St. to call the police when she was then attacked.
wxhc.com
Homeless Man Breaks into Apartment, Robs Landlord and Assaulted Them
On October 12th, around 3:15pm Cortland City Police officers responded to a robbery and assault call at 179 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. The landlord of the property reported to police that several people were inside an apartment that was supposed to be vacant and were trespassing. When...
wxhc.com
Syracuse Man Steals From Walmart, Lies to Police, and Attempts to Conceal Drugs in Patrol Car
Last Sunday, October 16th around 4:30pm, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call again at Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Upon arrival officers learned from store employees that the suspect had already left the store in a vehicle before their arrival. After store employees gave a description of the vehicle, officers conducted a traffic stop on Route 281 in Cortlandville.
wxhc.com
Obituary of Kaleb Lorows
Kaleb Lorows, 19, of Willet, NY, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Memorial services will be held at the Marathon Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Will Gallerani officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service at 3:00 p.m.
Comments / 2