‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Revisiting Metallica’s 2016 Global Citizen Set
While Metallica were closing things out at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City this past weekend, The Ultimate Metallica Show revisited their 2016 performance at the same fest. We opened the show with their entire set, which consisted of five songs performed in Central Park, and then threw...
That Time Metallica Wrote ‘St. Anger’ Lyrics in an Ad for America Online
It was a different time in 2003 — especially for Metallica, who promoted that year's St. Anger with a commercial for America Online, the then-ubiquitous online service provider. In the ad for AOL 9.0 Optimized, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield seemingly spoof their own lyrics. It's a strange...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: An Hour of Old-School Live Tracks
In celebration of Metallica's latest concert announcement that will be focused on their music from the early-'80s, I decided to dedicate the first hour of the latest edition of The Ultimate Metallica Show to nothing but old-school live tracks. We covered a lot of ground in that hour, as you can see in the recap below, including dipping into Metallica's massive 1991 performance at the Tushino Airfield in Moscow for the Monsters of Rock festival.
Metallica Release Live Download of Global Citizen Performance in New York City
On Sept. 24, 2022, Metallica headlined the 10th annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. Now, the eight-song set is available to stream and download via LiveMetallica.com and nugs.net. This marked the second time Metallica performed at Global Citizen. The first was on the same date in 2016, though instead...
Watch: Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Featured on CNBC’s ‘The Shift’
In CNBC's latest episode for The Shift—a series that looks into seven high-growth companies and how they navigate the digital space—Metallica and their philanthropic efforts take center stage. Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield are featured throughout the episode as they discuss the transformation of their foundation, All Within...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
Metallica Share Details on Third Release in Vinyl Club 2.0
Metallica reached out to members of their Vinyl Club last week to alert them that the next album would be shipping very soon. In anticipation of the record landing in mailboxes any day now, the band has also released details of what fans can expect. No surprise here, but this...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Matt Sorum Shares Metallica Memories
On the latest Ultimate Metallica Show, we covered a lot of ground, from the incredible "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Mickey Guyton to a pummeling live performance of "Whiplash" from 2013. But more than anything, I was beyond thrilled to have Matt Sorum—from Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The...
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display
Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
Metal Supergroup Covers Black Sabbath at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Foo Fighters cranked the gain to "11" at Tuesday Night's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, blazing through two Black Sabbath covers with a makeshift supergroup featuring Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Dave Grohl introduced the trio in a...
Watch Pro-Shot Footage of Mickey Guyton Singing With Metallica at Global Citizen
"Nothing Else Matters" is the most-covered song on 2021's The Metallica Blacklist, the massive compilation featuring more than 50 covers of "Black Album" tracks. Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Chris Stapleton shared their takes on the classic tune, but nobody's had the chance to actually perform it with Metallica. That...
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
Rob Trujillo Names the Best Song to Introduce People to Metallica (And It’s Not What You Think)
Rob Trujillo has named the best song to serve as the introduction to any person who isn't already a Metallica fan and, no, it's not what you think! Neither "Master of Puppets" nor "Enter Sandman," but it is a song from the Master of Puppets album. “For me that’s pretty...
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
wegotthiscovered.com
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
Brian Johnson names his favourite Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath songs
AC/DC's Brian Johnson appeared on the BBC's Tracks Of My Years show and revealed the 10 songs that soundtracked his life
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants to Write Music With Metallica’s James Hetfield Again
Could things perhaps come full circle at some point for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine? While his legendary career started off with Metallica before he was fired from the band, Mustaine revealed in a new interview that it's his hope that one day he could work with James Hetfield once more on music.
Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song
Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
Soundtracking High School: The Top 10 Albums From 1989-1991 by Soccer Betting Genius + Radio Host Sean Miller
High school is where many form their most precious music memories, and that's the case for Sean Miller, radio host for The Feinline 98.7 FM NYC, journalist at NJ.com and Soccer Betting Genius. We turn it over to Sean for this specific list looking at the music from his formative high school years done in partnership with Gambler Media.
