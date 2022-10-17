ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: An Hour of Old-School Live Tracks

In celebration of Metallica's latest concert announcement that will be focused on their music from the early-'80s, I decided to dedicate the first hour of the latest edition of The Ultimate Metallica Show to nothing but old-school live tracks. We covered a lot of ground in that hour, as you can see in the recap below, including dipping into Metallica's massive 1991 performance at the Tushino Airfield in Moscow for the Monsters of Rock festival.
musictimes.com

Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks

The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’

Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
wegotthiscovered.com

A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores

In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song

Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
ABOUT

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

 http://ultimatemetallica.com/

