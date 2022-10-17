Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Armstrong Museum hosts ‘Boo! On the Moon’
WAPAKONETA – Grab your costumes and candy bags, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting its annual “Boo! On the Moon” Halloween event on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5–7 p.m. Experience the museum in a whole new way with the space galleries adorned with a wide array of ghastly props and eerie décor. As the younger visitors walk through the galleries, staff members will be stationed in areas passing out candy and treats.
Sidney Daily News
Shopping for baked goods
Donna Herbert, of Sidney, gets some bakery items during the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center’s annual fall fundraiser Friday. The event continues Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.
Sidney Daily News
Community Christmas Dinner returns to in person
SIDNEY — Shelby County United Way has announced the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner is returning to in person seating. The holiday dinner and community fellowship will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. As in years past, The...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Christa A. Puthoff, 25, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Daniel James Thompson, 42, of Bay City, Michigan, was charged with assured...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- Officers of the C.H. & D. railroad started their annual inspection trip over the road this morning. They will be in Sidney tomorrow or Friday. The most important local matter before the people of Sidney at the coming election is the question of a sewer system for the city. A most complete plan was made by City Engineer Coulson and is now available for inspection in the office of the city engineer. Cost of the improvement has been estimated at $41,000, which includes the outlet to the river through the Weingartner farm below the lower river bridge. A levy of one mill on the dollar will be necessary to retire the bonds.
Times-Bulletin
Big crowds turn out for fall festivals at fairgrounds
VAN WERT — Fall festivals in northwest Ohio don’t get much better than this past weekend’s convergence of three festivals in one location. The Apple Festival marked its 35th year at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The granddaddy of them all, this year, welcomed the Dairy Barn...
Sidney Daily News
They’re a ‘Good Neighbor’
Ashley Himes State Farm insurance participated in the Good Neighbor Day Sunday, Oct. 16, giving some candy to Paisley Gingery, 11, daughter of Rolly and Ashley Himes, of Sidney. The event was held at K&J Ice Cream and free ice cream was given away. Levi and Izaiah Steenrod, of Sidney,...
Paulding County Progress
Local Halloween and Trick-or-Treat celebrations announced
Numerous villages and organizations in Paulding County have announced Halloween events and Trick-or-Treat times. Halloween events in the village kick-off on Saturday, October 29. The Halloween parade will start at 3:30 p.m., with the lineup starting fifteen minutes before hand at 3:15 p.m. Costume judging will take place at the Fire Hall immediately following the parade. Trick-or-Treating will take place later that evening, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Sidney loses to Butler in sectional final, optimistic about future
VANDALIA — Sidney’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Vandalia-Butler in a Division I sectional final on Thursday. And while the loss ended the squad’s tournament run a bit earlier than coach Dexter Tobie hoped for, he said it doesn’t detract from a successful season.
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Sidney Daily News
Craft, vendor show set
SIDNEY — The Harvest Luncheon Craft/Vendor Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Northtowne Church of God, corner of County Road 25A (Wapakoneta Avenue) and Parkwood Street in Sidney. The Ladies Willing Workers of Northtowne Church of God is inviting the public to...
Sidney Daily News
Edisont State hosting STNA classes in November, December
TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
dayton.com
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”
Ada Herald
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory
ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Sidney beats Fairborn 3-2 to open tournament play
VANDALIA — Sidney opened tournament play by beating an opponent for the third time this season on Tuesday. Now the squad will try not to be beaten by an opponent for the third time this year. The Yellow Jackets beat Fairborn 25-17, 25-19, 18-25, 25-17 in a Division I...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-3 a.m.: crime in progress. Randy Charles Thompson Burdiss, 29, of Columbus, was arrested for obstructing official business. -10:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of East Court Street. -8:33 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000...
Sidney Daily News
Balling retires early
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s police department is now under the leadership of an interim chief. Will Balling, who announced his pending retirement in June, had planned for Jan. 5, 2023, to be his retirement date. Last week, Balling opted to begin his retirement early. Friday was his last day as chief.
Police called to fight on RTA vehicle
Correction: An earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect location for the fight. The fight happened on an RTA vehicle. This error has been corrected. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to an RTA spokesperson, several kids got into a fight on […]
Comments / 1