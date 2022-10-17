Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Free coat giveaway for kids in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we await the cold of winter, families can get winter coats for their children. The annual Kidz-N-Coats giveaway is Friday at the Sioux Falls Downtown Library. Kids can pick out brand new winter coats from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers will be on...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Woodlawn by Lantern is a Voices from the Past tour of Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Five re-enactors will portray people from Sioux Falls history. Tours are every 20-minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. The final tour is at 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $12 cash at the gate. You can also buy tickets in advance by calling the Old Courthouse Museum at 605-367-4210.
KELOLAND TV
Kids pick out new winter coat at Sioux Falls giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not feel like winter this weekend, but we all know it isn’t far away. That’s why Friday’s Kidz N Coats giveaway is so exciting in downtown Sioux Falls. It got underway at 3:30 this afternoon outside the library. Hundreds...
dakotanewsnow.com
Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
KELOLAND TV
Laundromat fire in Sioux Falls, electric car fire near Vermillion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Thursday, October 20 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a laundromat just outside Downtown Sioux Falls. No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion. The...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Energy assistance available for those struggling in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the winter heating season around the corner, applications for the state-administered, federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program are now open. The funding is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance. Customers are urged to contact their...
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
farmforum.net
Sioux Falls angler reels in first place at international fishing tournament
If the South Dakota fishing scene had an annually recurring video game series à la Madden NFL ‒ or, more appropriately, Mark Davis Pro Bass Challenge ‒ you might find Ted Takasaki on the 2023 cover. After all, he did take home some major hardware at an international fishing tournament.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls gets spooky with decorations ahead of Halloween
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is less than two weeks away and Sioux Falls homes are crawling with creepy guests. Driving down E. 49th Street near Southeastern Avenue, you’re bound to find a few grave stones, giant pumpkins and even a 12-foot skeleton in the yards. With...
KELOLAND TV
Rollover crash backs up 229, SDSU ranked #1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, October 19 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. A 27-year-old...
KELOLAND TV
SD National Guard breaks ground for a new training facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility. The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units...
KELOLAND TV
Man fleeing police hid in strangers’ home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a man after finding him hiding in a stranger’s house. A Parole agent was looking for a man named Jimmie Moore Wednesday afternoon. When they found him, police say the 55-year-old Sioux Falls man ran and hid in an unlocked house on south Duluth Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating injury crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an injury crash that happened near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. It happened after 7:30 Wednesday night and the area remains blocked off to traffic. Police say they’ll release details during tomorrow morning’s news briefing.
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair hit by car; truck crashes into house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 21! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A man convicted of manslaughter 38 years ago will continue serving his life sentence with no parole after his request for commutation was denied.
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and two are injured following a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop...
gowatertown.net
SDHP: Woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One person died and two others were injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Names of the three people involved have not been released pending notification of family members. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Hyundai Elantra failed...
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle dryer fire at Sioux Falls laundromat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a Central Sioux Falls laundromat. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened just before 9 o’clock last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene in the area of 14th St. and Minnesota Ave.
