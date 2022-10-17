Read full article on original website
WPMI
13th Annual Turkey Trot in Old Towne Daphne Sunday October 22 to benefit Prodisee Pantry
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The 13th Annual Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot runs through Old Towne Daphne this Saturday, October 22th with both a certified 5K Race and a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. This year’s Family Friendly Festival will be even bigger complete with seasonal games, live music, and of course treats for the kids.
WPMI
Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'
Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
WPMI
Alabama health officials want you to get vaccinated before Halloween
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama health officials are urging you to get vaccinated against the flu before Halloween. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to kick in, as it takes time for our bodies to produce the important antibodies. On Wednesday, we told you about significant flu...
WPMI
Alabama Resiliency Summit aims to increase communication in crisis
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There is always more a city can do to prepare for an emergency. Today, a summit was held to try to strengthen the resiliency of our city, and communication between certain local and state agencies ahead of the next emergency. The “Preparedness For Alabama Resilience...
WPMI
Wendy's Giant of the Week: Ja' Cori Barnes of Vigor High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ja’ Cori Barnes of Vigor High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. The junior running back rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the wolves convincing win over Elberta. A big performance from barnes despite the death of...
WPMI
New Boys and Girls Clubs location coming for Dauphin Island Parkway area
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama will be looking for a new location to serve the kids in Maysville and Dauphin Island Parkway areas of Mobile. The non-profit says with demolition approved for the public housing complex its currently located in, it will need to find a new space. The Mobile Housing Authority received demolition approval for RV Taylor Plaza & Thomas James Place this year. That’s where the Optimist Branch is currently located. BGCSA CEO Robert Kennedy says they're planning on providing services at that location through next September.
WPMI
TARGETING THE VIOLENCE: Livestream 10/20/22
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 in conversation with Tony Davis, the owner of local clothing brand Secret Scientist about projects to help at-risk youth. Streaming live 3 p.m. Thursday both here and on NBC 15's Facebook page.
WPMI
USA loses to Troy by less than a touchdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile played host last night, to one of our state's biggest rivalries, the USA Jags taking on the Troy Trojans in the “Battle for the Belt!” South Alabama went into the game ranked one in the Sunbelt Conference Western Division. This is South Alabama's second game in a row to be shown on national tv. It was a tough game and Troy ended up winning by less than a touchdown.
WPMI
Significant flu activity in Alabama impacting school attendance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Doctors say the flu is hitting hard and early this year. Dr. Richard Oyler, known to most people as Dr. O, says he's never seen the flu spread so quickly in October. "Just a tidal wave of flu type A right now. It's really hit...
WPMI
ADPH: Covid-19 vaccine not required to receive certificate of immunization in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Earlier this week, a CDC Advisory Committee on immunizations practices voted to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the Vaccines for Children Program. This would ensure that eligible children are able to get the vaccine free of charge. "Covid-19 vaccine is not required to receive a...
WPMI
Battle for the Belt at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile set for a national audience
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — If you're hoping to brave the cold and watch the Jags take on Troy Thursday in person, I hope you already have your tickets. The University of South Alabama has just sold out its stadium for the "Battle for the Belt." Right now, the Jags are ranked number one in the Sunbelt conference, western division and if they win, they'll have a two-game lead on the next runners up.
WPMI
November 3 absentee voting deadline for Alabama 2022 General Election
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 5:00 o'clock p.m. is the deadline to apply, in-person, for absentee ballots for the November 8, 2022 Alabama General Election. Absentee ballot applications submitted by mail or courier must be received at the Absentee Election Manager* office on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
WPMI
Baldwin County Bridge Company sues ALDOT Director over Gulf Shores bridge
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The debate over building a new bridge over the Intracoastal waterway to Baldwin County beaches has made its way to the courtroom. the city of gulf shores has been campaigning for such a bridge to alleviate congestion on Hwy 59 and current the W.C. Holmes ... And this week we learned ALDOT has agreed to build one.
WPMI
BURN BAN: Precautions recommended in Mobile, Baldwin Counties as drought continues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s been super dry, and we desperately need rain. Now, much of our viewing area is dealing with drought conditions. Even though all elements for rapid fire growth aren't in place, EMA officials want everyone to still take precautions. A severe drought is now in place for eastern Mobile county and the western slice of Baldwin county due to lack of rain.
WPMI
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and MCPSS Board President comment on Ladd-Peebles discussions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — While both the city and the Mobile County Public School System have said there's no current discussions about the MCPSS taking ownership of Ladd, it appears there's a lot more going on behind the scenes. Ladd has event contracts lined up for the next three...
WPMI
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
WPMI
Mobile dock workers avoid strike
A group of Mobile dock workers appear to have avoided a strike.-at least for now. According to the Journal of Commerce website joc.com , Union workers at Mobile's Bulkbreak and General Cargo docks will not strike, but instead go into mediation with their employer. According to the the site, those...
WPMI
Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
WPMI
Maryvale Place sparks conversations about future Mobile affordable housing projects
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new affordable housing development broke ground in Mobile on Thursday called Maryvale Place, sparking conversations about the future of affordable housing in the Port City. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said there’s another project in the works. It would be a smaller affordable housing project...
WPMI
Misinformation spreads amid CDC vote on COVID-19 vax recommendation for children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The debate over the COVID-19 vaccine for children heats up as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) takes up a crucial vote on Thursday. There's some misinformation spreading that this vote could require children to get the shot in order to go to...
