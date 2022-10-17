ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Alabama Resiliency Summit aims to increase communication in crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There is always more a city can do to prepare for an emergency. Today, a summit was held to try to strengthen the resiliency of our city, and communication between certain local and state agencies ahead of the next emergency. The “Preparedness For Alabama Resilience...
New Boys and Girls Clubs location coming for Dauphin Island Parkway area

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama will be looking for a new location to serve the kids in Maysville and Dauphin Island Parkway areas of Mobile. The non-profit says with demolition approved for the public housing complex its currently located in, it will need to find a new space. The Mobile Housing Authority received demolition approval for RV Taylor Plaza & Thomas James Place this year. That’s where the Optimist Branch is currently located. BGCSA CEO Robert Kennedy says they're planning on providing services at that location through next September.
TARGETING THE VIOLENCE: Livestream 10/20/22

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 in conversation with Tony Davis, the owner of local clothing brand Secret Scientist about projects to help at-risk youth. Streaming live 3 p.m. Thursday both here and on NBC 15's Facebook page.
USA loses to Troy by less than a touchdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile played host last night, to one of our state's biggest rivalries, the USA Jags taking on the Troy Trojans in the “Battle for the Belt!” South Alabama went into the game ranked one in the Sunbelt Conference Western Division. This is South Alabama's second game in a row to be shown on national tv. It was a tough game and Troy ended up winning by less than a touchdown.
Battle for the Belt at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile set for a national audience

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — If you're hoping to brave the cold and watch the Jags take on Troy Thursday in person, I hope you already have your tickets. The University of South Alabama has just sold out its stadium for the "Battle for the Belt." Right now, the Jags are ranked number one in the Sunbelt conference, western division and if they win, they'll have a two-game lead on the next runners up.
November 3 absentee voting deadline for Alabama 2022 General Election

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 5:00 o'clock p.m. is the deadline to apply, in-person, for absentee ballots for the November 8, 2022 Alabama General Election. Absentee ballot applications submitted by mail or courier must be received at the Absentee Election Manager* office on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Baldwin County Bridge Company sues ALDOT Director over Gulf Shores bridge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The debate over building a new bridge over the Intracoastal waterway to Baldwin County beaches has made its way to the courtroom. the city of gulf shores has been campaigning for such a bridge to alleviate congestion on Hwy 59 and current the W.C. Holmes ... And this week we learned ALDOT has agreed to build one.
BURN BAN: Precautions recommended in Mobile, Baldwin Counties as drought continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s been super dry, and we desperately need rain. Now, much of our viewing area is dealing with drought conditions. Even though all elements for rapid fire growth aren't in place, EMA officials want everyone to still take precautions. A severe drought is now in place for eastern Mobile county and the western slice of Baldwin county due to lack of rain.
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
Mobile dock workers avoid strike

A group of Mobile dock workers appear to have avoided a strike.-at least for now. According to the Journal of Commerce website joc.com , Union workers at Mobile's Bulkbreak and General Cargo docks will not strike, but instead go into mediation with their employer. According to the the site, those...
Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
