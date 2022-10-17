ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Electric cars Vs. gas cars: Which is the smarter buy?

) — While electric cars are a polarizing topic, there’s no denying that electric vehicles are the future of transportation. And as most automakers have announced plans to fully electrify their vehicle lineups as early as 2025, many consumers are curious about the cost of electric vehicles compared to their internal combustion engine counterparts.
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

Yen Falls To 32-Year Low Against The Dollar

It’s one of the many effects of the rise in interest rates in the United States:. The Japanese yen has fallen to a 32-year low versus the dollar. The government in Tokyo will not allow its 10-year yield to rise above 0.25% — it’s a government finance policy mandate — so global investors avoid it in favor of the U.S. 10-year rate at 4%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy